Heartbreak High star Chloé Hayden quits social media after facing 'intricate abuse' online

Chloé Hayden has quit social media after receiving death threats online.

The Australian actress released a statement to Instagram to let fans know her management would be taking over her accounts "due to recent events."

﻿"Over the last year, I have been inundated with several dozen death threats, detailed suicide prompts and horrific, intricate abuse each and every day," the Heartbreak High star wrote in a post to her 243,000 followers.

"It's inescapable, and is deeply effecting my mental and physical well-being," she continued.

The 26-year-old shared her management team would be across all exchanges and messages on the platform and would report "all hate speech and threatening language" to the federal authorities.

"It is vital for you all to know that this behaviour isn't tolerated; I'm aware multiple of you have received similar messages, and I urge you to do the same," the actress wrote. ﻿

Hayden, who is autistic and has ADHD, has been vocal in the past about mental health in the autistic community, and has ﻿raised her concerns around social media and its connection to suicide rates.

"Autistic people are nine times more likely to die by suicide. Because of this, my life expectancy is 35," she revealed.

"I refuse to allow my platform to contribute to that statistic," she stated.

"My platforms were built to be a welcoming, safe, open haven, and my mission has always been kindness and love."

"It devastates me that these values aren't being shown right now," Hayden shared.

The actress concluded by sharing she has always valued her "connection and communication" with fans but maintained that handing over her socials was "vital".

Fans and celebrities voiced their support for Hayden's decision in the comments section beneath the post, with many expressing they were "sorry" the star had to resort to this.

"I'm so sorry that this is happening to you but am glad that you have a wonderful team looking out for you," one person said.

﻿"Incredibly disappointed in all those who have contributed to making this account feel less safe," another said.

"I'm so sorry xxx love ya," Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches﻿ wrote.

Hayden, who plays Quinni in the Heartbreak High reboot series on Netflix previously announced a partnership with Youth Insearch Australia in 2021 for suicide awareness.

"I'm honoured to be partnering with @youthinsearch on a cause incredibly close to my heart," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I'm still here today because I reached out for help, and I was one of the lucky ones who was able to receive it," she shared.

"We need to stop thinking that struggling makes us weak, and that reaching out makes us cowardly.﻿"

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.