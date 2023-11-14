John Oliver calls the kiwi a 'rat carrying a toothpick', but insists he loves NZ

Voting for the Bird of the Century – hijacked by foreign influence - may have closed, but Last Week Tonight host John Oliver is still taking hits at his opponents, calling the Kiwi a “rat holding a toothpick”.

He vehemently refuted claims he doesn’t like New Zealand, though.

A week after launching an “alarmingly aggressive” campaign to land the Pūteketeke the title of Aotearoa Bird of the Century, Oliver hit back at criticism thrown his way by opposing campaign managers.

He also likened our national bird to, “Donkey Kong’s hairy testicle”.

The jab on his show, which aired on monday night, came in response to Kiwi campaigner, Erin Reilly, last week calling Oliver a B-Grade celebrity, and suggesting to Newshub he doesn’t even like birds.

“Now I’m insulted,” the comedian said.

“I love them. I just don’t like your bird.”

Neon John Oliver insists he loves New Zealand, and would rename the show, if not for all the other "crazy shit" in the world.

He also took jabs at other opponents of the Pūteketeke, calling the Kererū a “f...ing pigeon in a tank top” and the Kākāriki karaka a “bright green cat toy”.

The comedian then insisted the, “one accusation I cannot let pass” is that he doesn’t like New Zealand.

He agreed we’re often the butt of his jokes, but, “it’s not because I don’t like you, it’s because I f...ing love you”.

Despite accidentally calling New Zealand Australia in a Jimmy Fallon interview last week, Oliver insisted Aotearoa is the “most fascinating country on earth”.

To illustrate his point, the comedian made quick mention of a few New Zealand highlights, including the Bird of the Year competition that Oliver he’s so aggressively hijacked, and throwing “dildos at politicians”, in reference to former economic development minister Steven Joyce being hit with a dildo at Waitangi in 2016.

He also gave another Aotearoa throwback, giving a nod to Laser Kiwi, a public-submitted flag design in 2015.

“You’re an endless well of joy,” he said, adding if not for all the other “crazy shit” in the world, he’d rename the show to New Zealand Tonight with John Oliver.

HBO Max John Oliver has a favourite New Zealand bird, and he wants your vote.

And, he insisted, “all your birds are great”.

“It would be an honour to lose to any of them,” he said before throwing out that he can say that because, “we’re not going to lose, are we?”

“We’re going to win, and we’re going to win by a lot.”

Voting for Bird of the Century closed on November 12, but Forest and Bird revealed last week, that “unprecedented voting volume” will delayed Bird of The Century winner announcement from its original planned date to the morning of November 15.

There are 75 bird species up for the title this year, including five extinct but newly added ones - mātuhituhi (bush wren), tutukiwi (South Island snipe), huia, piopio, and whēkau (laughing owl).

Last year's winner was the pīwauwau (rock wren).

But Oliver, following his campaign hijack, is insistent the Pūteketeke, described by Oliver as “puking birds with colourful mullets”, will take the title by a landslide.

“Good luck next century, New Zealand.”