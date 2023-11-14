Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez' Vogue photoshoot gets roasted by the internet

There’s hard launching a relationship à la Chris Hipkins – on your losing election night, an underdog moment of redemption – then there’s the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez photo shoot.

Appearing as the stars of Vogue’s next cover, the celebrity couple may have each other’s hearts, but their visual union has left social media wanting less.

Pictured in a yellow ute with their faces pressed together, Sanchez can be seen with her arms wrapped around the tech mogul’s neck and her engagement ring, reportedly worth US$2.5m, flashing on her finger.

Bezos, who once sent a sext to Sanchez that began with “I love you, alive girl”, stares straight into the camera with a suspiciously large bicep.

The image was shared on the fashion magazine’s Instagram account on Tuesday morning (NZT), with a caption that compared Bezos to both Marvel superhero Tony Stark, and a butterfly.

“Much has been made of Jeff Bezos’s evolution from online bookseller to Tony Stark titan of industry and the third richest man in the world,” the caption read.

“Once insular and press-shy, he formed a cocoon around Amazon and his personal life. Now it’s as if he’s emerged from his chrysalis, no longer Amazon CEO (a role he ceded in 2021) but an empty nester who is venturing not only into the Adriatic but into outer space.

“His fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, by all accounts is the perfect partner for it all – unbridled in her enthusiasm but also socially adept, attentive, a diplomat of a kind.”

Perfect partner or not, netizens were more concerned with the fact that the image looked more like “a parody generated by AI” than the tale of a billionaire and a former entertainment journalist falling in love.

“I’ve never been more uncomfortable with a photo,” one user responded to Vogue’s Instagram post, while a different person requested “to unsee this picture”.

“Why do they look like background characters in a telenovela?” one asked.

“With everything going on in the world, this is who you choose to promote? I'm so confused,” another wrote. Another echoed a similar sentiment: “This is a remarkably unflattering and tone deaf post and the timing is uncanny. Do better Vogue.”

One user, meanwhile, had a question for Bezos’ muscles: “How much did he pay y’all to engorge his bicep?”

It didn’t stop there, because users on X, formerly known as Twitter, had thoughts to share as well.

“This, on Jeff Bezos and his fiancé Lauren Sanchez is the cringey-est story/photo essay Vogue has ever done. And...do they think they look good? It's like uncanny valley,” one user commented.

Clive Mason/Getty Images “Jeff Bezos has all the money in the world and he decided to be a boomer.”

“You have to be a cynic not to look at the photo and see just how much Jeff Bezos loves his HGH dealer,” one person wrote, in reference to rumours that Bezos uses human growth hormones to maintain his appearance.

“Jeff Bezos has all the money in the world and he decided to be a boomer,” another joked.

The photo was shot by iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz, who once asked Queen Elizabeth II to take off her crown during a photo shoot as it was “too dressy”.

As it turns out, social media doesn’t have a lot of time for billionaire couples.