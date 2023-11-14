Bindi Irwin's tearful birthday tribute to husband: 'Don't know what we would do without you'

B﻿indi Irwin has left the nation in tears after sharing a heartwarming birthday message to her husband Chandler Powell.

In a video posted to Instagram, the Aussie sweetheart can be seen addressing the camera, kicking off her message with a loud "Happy birthday Chandler!"

"﻿I was trying to think of how to fully encapsulate how wonderful and extraordinary you are," she continued. "And I think I'd probably need the rest of my life just to be able to put it into words."

She added: "Any time we are having a wonderful joyful moment in life﻿, I love getting to celebrate it with you."

Speaking of her husband of three years﻿, the wildlife advocate noted that her partner was also a great father.

"You mean the world to me and Grace, ﻿I don't know what we would do without you," she said, as footage of her partner and their two-year-old daughter played in the background.

"You are the sunshine of our lives, you are the kindest man on earth and the strength of our family," she added.

Bindi Irwin/Instagram Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell.

﻿Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell got married at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast on March 25, 2020, hours before Australia's wedding restrictions were enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite only being three years into marriage, Irwin had some sweet reflections on her experience, expressing some sweet sentiments about Powell.

"The best part about our marriage is that above it all we are best friends," she said.

"﻿I just love doing life with you, it's so much fun and I know that Grace agrees."

After watching the clip, Powell was quick to respond to the post.

"I love you so much," Powell's comment reads, sitting among hundreds of birthday messages. "Thank you for making every day so special and for being my best friend."

Australia has kept a close eye on one of the nation's favourite families, many of us growing up with the Irwins on our screens.

After gushing over watching Bindi and Robert grow into wonderful adults carrying on their father's legacy, fans are now also enjoying watching little Grace grow.

﻿Only three weeks ago the toddler made headlines for quipping her grandfather's famous slogan: "Crikey!"

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and has been republished with permission.