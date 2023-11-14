Billie Eilish's heartbreaking confession while blasting body shamers: 'I've never felt like a woman'

The singer and actress explained that her baggy and modest style came from her feeling of insecurity, claiming she "wasn't strong enough" to show it.

Singer and songwriter B﻿illie Eilish has become used to seeing her style and body become a topic of conversation online and in media outlets across the nation.

From her hair to her baggy shirts, the star – who﻿ became internationally renowned at the age of 19 – has now hit back at those who body shame, admitting that delving into wearing more fitted clothing never worked out for her.

"I have big boobs. I've had big boobs since I was nine years old, and that's just the way I am. That's how I look," she said in a recent interview with Variety Magazine.

"You wear something that's at all revealing, and everyone's like, 'Oh, but you didn't want people to sexualise you?'" she added, scoffing her response: "You can suck my a..! I'm literally a being that is sexual sometimes. F... you!"

Speaking to the double standards, the Ocean Eyes singer pointed out the silence when it comes to men's bodies, noting that "nobody ever says a thing about men's bodies".

Throughout the interview, Eilish addressed the criticism she received for the﻿ music video of her single What Was I Made For which was created for hit film Barbie and released in July this year.

The singer and actress explained that her baggy and modest style came from her feeling of insecurity, claiming she "wasn't strong enough" to show it.

"I wasn't trying to have people not sexualise me," she explained. "But I didn't want people to have access to my body, even visually."

"I wasn't strong enough and secure enough to show it," she continued. "If I had shown it at that time, I would have been completely devastated if people had said anything."

Despite having spoken previously on many occasions about her frustration with body critics, Eilish took a moment to reflect on what makes her feel disconnected to the plight to be 'sexualised' or 'not sexualised'.

"Maybe my not really caring about being sexualised is because I've never felt desired or desirable," she said.

"I've never felt like a woman, to be honest with you."

The 21-year-old admitted that she's never felt "desirable" or "feminine".

"I identify as 'she/her' and things like that, but I've never really felt like a girl," she said.

Earlier this year, the singer confessed to struggling with online comments about her body, confessing that the comments still "hurt my feelings".

"Dude, I don't even know. It's tough, man," Eilish said at the time to British Vogue. "Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about."

"I like myself more than I used to, and I'm more interested in how I feel than how they feel," she added. "But then also that might be a load of bullshit because it still hurts my feelings like a sonab--ch."

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and has been republished with permission.