Adam Driver loses his cool at Q&A for new movie Ferrari

Adam Driver’s portrayal of Enzo Ferrari, right, next to an image of the man himself.

American actor Adam Driver has been caught losing his cool at a Q&A session for his new movie, Ferrari.

As reported by Variety,Driver didn’t mince his words when answering a question from an audience member at the screening of Ferrari at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival on Sunday (local time).

An audience member left Driver in the hot seat when they asked him: “What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me.”

Driver replied: “F... you, I don’t know. Next question.”

Back in October, Driver spoke to Variety about getting behind the wheel of a modified “open-wheel single seater” for the film, calling the experience “terrifying.”

“It teleports you back to the time and you realise if you turn left or right the wrong way, then you’re dead,” Driver said at the “Ferrari” North American premiere at the New York Film Festival.

“There’s at least seatbelts in the newer cars.”

Set to debut in cinemas this December, Ferrari follows the trials and tribulations of Enzo Ferrari.

The film is based on Brock Yates’ 1991 biography, Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine – plotting Enzo and his car company’s run to the iconic, treacherous cross-country Millie Miglia race.

Ferrari is directed by Michael Mann, an executive producer of Ford v Ferrari and director of Heat, Collateral, Miami Vice, and another sport biopic, Ali with Will Smith.