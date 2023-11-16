Paul Henry is selling the $3.7m yacht named after his mum: 'It's very personal'

Former broadcaster, Paul Henry, hopes to sell his $3.7m yacht - named after his late mother - Olive, to someone, “with a passion for the ocean”.

The former broadcaster told Stuff adding that the Van Der Heijden Explorer Motor Yacht, first launched in 2018, was “designed for adventures”.

“They’ll need to be the right person. Because it is very personal,” he said.

The yacht has been listed on TradeMe with an asking price of $3,750,000 and was first launched in May, 2018. It first set sail on what would have been the 88th birthday of his mother, Olive Hope.

She died in December, 2016, and the broadcaster signed off TV3’s The Paul Henry Show just three days later.

She had been sick a while, but died as the yacht was being built.

“Just straight away it was obvious the boat had to be called Olive. She would have absolutely loved it,” he said.

Dave465/TradeMe The vessel was named after the former broadcaster's late mum, Olive.

In 2018, he set sail around the world in honour of his mum. She loved travelling, and later in life had decided she wanted to go on a cruise, but she was too frail and, “by then it was too late”.

Inside the boat, Henry included touches of Olive, who he called his greatest cheerleader, including incorporating her ashes into a glass dome and the flooring of The Olive Suite. He will “almost definitely” remove the ashes before the boat is sold.

“We’ve literally travelled the world together in that boat,” he told Stuff.

“I love it dearly. It’s an amazing boat.”

Having taken Olive around the globe, and most recently to Fiji, Henry now says he’s done “everything I wanted to do with her”, and believes “a little part of me believes, maybe I’ve got one more boat left in me”.

“Maybe it’s my last chance to go for something a little bit bigger,” he said.

In a Facebook post the day his mother died, the Paul Henry Show wrote that the pair had a “truly remarkable bond”.

“He inherited her cheeky and mischievous nature - and they completely and utterly adored each other ... Paul loved teasing Olive... and Olive loved him doing it,” the post read.

"New Zealanders really fell in love with Olive when she decided to leap off the Sky Tower to mark her 79th birthday. Of course, her son documented it on television. As Paul said, she took 79 years to show her daredevil side - and the audience was just in awe of her adventurous spirit.”

Photographers Paul Henry signed off from the Paul Henry Show three days after his mother died, in 2016.

The TradeMe listing, which had more than 11,000 views by Thursday afternoon, describes the yacht as a “go-anywhere vessel”.

“She comes with everything you need, for everything you might want to do.”

As for what a $3.7m boat will get you?

Olive is 22.8m in length with a cruising speed of 7.5 knots at 20 l/hr. She has a fuel capacity of 11,000L and two FTP (lveco) engines.

She is currently located in Auckland and has eight berths in four cabins, all with ensuite bathrooms.

The vessel is of “young age and quality”, having spent 176 days (4230 hours) at sea.

Henry told Stuff the boat is, “better than new”, but he wants the new owner to be someone who “needs a sea boat”.

“I would want the next owner to want to have an adventure in her.”

And if it doesn’t sell?

“Maybe it will be a blessing for me, because it will be a very hard boat to replace,” he said.

“If she doesn’t sell, I will have many, many happy years with her.”