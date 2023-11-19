AC/DC rocker Phil Rudd sells up for 'love of his life' who is dying of cancer

Phil Rudd is putting up memorabilia, including a drum kit, in order to raise money for breast cancer awareness. His partner Toni has stage 4 breast cancer.

It’s a garage sale where you won’t score old pots or tea cups, but you might get your hands on collectables from one of the world’s greatest rock bands.

Inspired by the love of his life who is dying and “will be lucky to make it until Christmas”, AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd is selling off his kit, with proceeds going to the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation.

When Rudd found out that AC/DC’s mega hit 1979 album Highway to Hell went platinum worldwide, he “went straight down the road to buy my first Ferrari”.

Since then, the group banged out hit after hit, becoming one of the world’s best-selling bands ever.

Martin Cowan/Stuff AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd and ‘love of his life’ Toni Wilson at the drummer's home in Tauranga.

On the rise from Aussie pub band to global stardom, Rudd accumulated more fast cars, drum kits, leather jackets, awards and sticks that have banged the beats in thousands of concerts around the world.

The drummer has been notorious over the years for his rock star lifestyle – sex, drugs and rock and roll – with a multimillion dollar waterfront mansion, helicopter, yacht, collectable sports cars, and his own harbourside restaurant; Phil’s Place.

The high life had lows too – in 2014, Rudd was arrested on charges of drugs and threatening to kill. He’s battled addiction, had a heart attack, and struggles with anxiety.

Sitting in his Tauranga house, 44 years after Highway to Hell, 69-year-old Rudd is surrounded by almost five decades of band memorabilia.

Getty Images AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd at a gig in February 1977 in Hollywood, California.

He doesn’t want it.

“I’d give it all up, throw it on a bonfire, if it meant it would give Toni more time.”

Toni Wilson, Rudd’s close friend of 15 years from Edgecumbe, has terminal stage 4 breast cancer.

Six months ago, she was given six months to live. Doctors say she “will be lucky to make it until Christmas,” Rudd told Stuff.

Stuff Phil Rudd in his Tauranga home in a pink jacket to support Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

“She’s the love of my life. My best friend. All the money in the world can buy you things, but it can’t buy you time,” Rudd breaks down, struggling with emotion, as he reaches for Toni’s hand.

Although he can’t buy them more time together, Rudd wanted to do something positive.

He’s selling off his AC/DC gear and memorabilia before Christmas, and donating the money to the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation.

He’s even throwing in one of his sports cars, as well as drumsticks he played on infamous songs such as It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Want To Rock ’N’ Roll) and Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap.

Martin Cowan/Stuff Toni Wilson with a portrait of Phil Rudd, which he is selling as part of a fundraiser for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Donning a pink jacket and pink underpants, Rudd has spent the day painting his garages bright pink, which stands out in the sleepy Tauranga suburb where he now lives.

“It’s my way of coping, I suppose. It’s just a little thing, but I just wanted to do something to help.”

Chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, Ah-Leen Rayner, said that with 3500 Kiwi women diagnosed with breast cancer every year, we’ll all know someone affected.

“It’s really touching Phil Rudd has chosen to support us because of his personal connection to this awful disease.

“Going through breast cancer can be devastating, but we’re here to provide vital support services to patients, invest in ground-breaking research, educate people about the importance of early detection and advocate for better access to treatments,” she said.

“Phil’s generous donation will help us do more of this work towards our ambitious vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. What a unique way for AC/DC fans to make a difference to a good cause.”

Stuff Phil Rudd in his Tauranga home.

As they sit together in Rudd’s garden, the bond between the couple is palpable. Rudd breaks down in sobs as Wilson recounts her struggle with breast cancer.

“At the end of 2019, I went to the doctor with a cough that wasn’t going away. I asked them to also check this dimple I’d noticed on my breast. Things went fast from there. I had a mastectomy and chemo, and eventually was told I was cancer free.”

Then six months ago, Wilson woke up struggling to breathe.

“My whole chest hurt. The cancer was back, and had spread to my chest wall, lymph nodes and heart. They told me I was now Stage 4, and there was little more they could do.”

A recent scan revealed the cancer had metastasised further, to Wilson’s bones.

“I can’t eat. I’ve lost so much weight it’s disgusting. There’s no rhythm to it, one day I can’t move I’m in so much pain, then I feel ok. I’m just taking it day by day.”

“Sometimes I feel angry, because I have so much to do. I worry about leaving the kids alone. The other day, the dog dug up one of my plants and I just cried thinking, who will look after my plants? I’ve accepted it. I’ve even arranged my funeral. The real pain is seeing others upset.”

Martin Cowan/Stuff Phil Rudd is selling off his drum sticks.

As her voice breaks, Rudd cries and reaches for her hand again.

“We’ve always been close, but this has brought us closer. Him selling off all his stuff - that’s just Phil.”

Overcome with grief, Rudd struggles for words.

“I thought I cried all my tears for Toni. She’s the love of my life.”

Fin Costello Bon Scott, Malcolm Young, Phil Rudd, Angus Young and Cliff Williams of Australian rock band AC/DC pose in London, England in August 1979. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

Dealing with the death of a close friend had brought back previous grief, when his friend and lead singer of AC/DC Bon Scott died in 1980 of alcohol poisoning.

“I cried for Bon, but we just went on rocking. With Toni, I feel the same pain, losing someone you love. It’s made me think about life, that things – success, hit records – they mean nothing when it comes down to it. Friends and family are what matter.”

While Wilson rests, Rudd busies himself painting, and dismantling a room which holds drum kits and shelves with hundreds of sticks. The walls are decked with band photos over the years. In pride of place: a framed photo of Rudd with Beatles drummer Ringo Starr.

Stuff Phil Rudd in his Tauranga Phil Rudd in his Tauranga home looking at a photo with Beatles drummer Ringo Starr.

Rudd says he’s not going to stop rocking though, so won’t be getting rid of all his sticks.

“Making music, making people happy, if I’ve done that sometimes, then that’s okay. This is such a little thing when so many women go through breast cancer, I don’t want to make a big deal of it. I’m just doing what I can.”

Rudd was unable to join AC/DC in a recent festival appearance in the states, but there are talks that AC/DC will finally embark on its long-awaited world tour expected in 2024, with potential gigs in Australia and New Zealand, which means Rudd could be back on that highway.

“I look forward to playing with them again in the future … rock on.”

For now, his focus is his best friend.

“We don’t have special things to do planned. We’ve both had a great, full life,“ Wilson said.

“We just like hanging out together, talking. I love being at home too, but I love coming here, and I can just blob out, and laugh.”

Rudd smiles at her.

“Rock till you drop.”

Final details on the day and location of the sale are yet to be confirmed.