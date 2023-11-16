Is The Rock going to be the next president of the United States?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson waves as he leaves the Capitol after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

It may appear somewhat of a poisoned chalice, the US Presidency, but that hasn’t stopped a long list of celebrities flirting with the idea of running for office.

Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump made it as far as the White House, while Kanye West ran and lost in 2020.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Dwayne – The Rock – Johnson is the latest high-profile figure to reveal he has thought about running for the biggest job in the US.

In a recent interview on Trevor Noah’s podcast What Now? Johnson revealed several political parties approached him in 2022 asking if he would run for the US presidency. This comes after the actor had floated the idea in the past.

As reported by Variety, a 2021 political poll claimed that 46% of US adults would support Johnson’s campaign for president.

“That was an interesting poll that happened, and I was really moved by that,” Johnson said. “I was really blown away, and I was really honoured.”

Speaking about his meetings with political parties, the wrestler turned actor called it a big deal and something that came out of the blue. “They brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road [I’d be a real contender]. It was all very surreal.”

Johnson reiterated a future run was a possibility during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday. “I think down the road for sure,” he said.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, right, meets with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

For now, though, Johnson remains focussed on his family and being a father. "I know what it's like to have an occupation that takes me away from being a daddy," Johnson told Fallon. "And that's the most important thing to me."

“It’s crazy, and it’s wild. This run for president talk has kind of been in the ether for the past couple of years. And it just never stops being surreal,” the actor said.

On Wednesday (local time) Johnson was seen meeting politicians on Capitol Hill in Washington looking for ways to get more people into the US military. His visit included a photo op with US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Johnson had previously said he wanted to “unite” America and that he could run for president to create unity. He told Today magazine in 2021, “I have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that.”

Under the American political system, it is very hard for independents to win the presidency, meaning if Johnson did run, it would most likely have to be under the banner of one of the two main political parties.

This would then require him to go through the selection process for candidates known as the primaries, where parties vote for their choice to lead them into the general election.

With 2024 seemingly off the cards for Johnson, maybe in 2028 or 2032, we could see The Rock make his case for the White House and his goal of uniting America.