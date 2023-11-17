Joint decision: Snoop Dogg to 'give up smoke' after talking with family

Snoop Dogg has some blunt news: after decades of smoking cannabis, the veteran rapper is giving up the ganja.

The Gin and Juice hitmaker announced the news on social media on Friday morning (NZT) with a simple statement: “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke.”

“Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., reportedly smoked his first joint at “about eight or nine years old.”

“The first time I got high off marijuana was in the seventies, with one of my uncles,” he told Esquire in 2008.

“They had these little roaches on the table - these part-way-smoked marijuana cigarettes - and there was some Schlitz Malt Liquor Bull.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Snoop Dogg delivered an incredible performance reflective of his legendary status.

“I went in there and sipped the Schlitz, and my uncle asked me, did I wanna hit that roach.

“And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He put it on the roach clip for me and lit it up, and I hit that motherf......”

Snoop’s decision is undoubtedly a huge loss for the stoner community, who are already sharing their grief on social media, where one person compared his sobriety to the end of the world.

“Never gonna be able to have him in my joint rotation,” one mourned on Instagram.

“Don't worry Snoop, we your disciples will carry on your legacies ... We'll smoke on your behalf ... Stay strong for us,” another wrote on X/Twitter.

So synonymous with weed is Snoop that when the rapper performed at Auckland’s Trusts Arena in March, he smoked onstage, and took a smoke break mid-way through his performance, to cheers from the crowd.

The decision also means the rapper’s professional blunt roller, Renegade Piranha, will likely be out of work.

During a 2022 interview with The Kyle And Jackie O Show in Australia, Piranha estimated she had rolled nearly half a million joints for the rapper, who smokes 81 a day.

In June that year, Snoop brushed off a post on X/Twitter claiming Piranha’s salary ranges somewhere between US$40,000-$50,000, writing that inflation had given cause for a pay rise.