Taylor Swift appears out of breath onstage in Brazil following death of fan

During the same show a concertgoer died, videos have emerged of Taylor Swift struggling with the extreme heat in Rio de Janeiro.

A video of pop star Taylor Swift appearing to struggle with her breath while performing onstage in Brazil has gone viral following the death of a fan earlier at the same show.

Swift performed in recording-breaking heat at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Friday night, with videos from the concert showing the star gasping for air in between songs.

One video showed Swift panting and apparently struggling to catch her breath. In another the star shortened one of her lines to retain her breath, while red in the face.

A separate video showed Swift encouraging the crowd to chant “water” in order to get the attention of staff and security. Another clip saw the singer throw a water bottle to the audience.

Brazil, currently experiencing an unprecedented heatwave, recorded an all-time high in the heat index – which measures temperature and humidity – at 59.3 degrees Celsius.

Before the show, 23-year-old fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado died after reportedly falling ill inside the stadium, described as “sauna-like” by concertgoer Elizabeth Morin.

While an official cause of death has not been announced, fans had complained that the venue would not let patrons take in water.

Swift mourned Benevides’ death on social media, before later cancelling her next concert.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” the statement read.

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.

“I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen...”

Swift’s next Rio de Janeiro concert on Monday (local time) has already opened its door for fans, who have shared social media photos of staff handing out free water.