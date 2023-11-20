Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse expecting first child

British actors Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have revealed they are expecting their first child together after six years of dating.

Waterhouse, also a singer, announced the news while performing onstage at Corona Festival in Mexico on Monday afternoon (local time).

Wearing a sparkling dress and fringed boots, the Good Looking singer told the crowd she decided to “wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” before adding: “I’m not sure its working.”

The couple began dating in 2018, mostly keeping a low-profile relationship with only a handful of red carpet outings together.

Prior to being with Pattinson, Waterhouse dated Bradley Cooper for two years before the pair broke up in 2015.

Waterhouse was due to perform at Auckland’s Laneway Festival next February, however, a statement from the organisers last week said she had pulled out “due to personal reasons”, and would be replaced by rapper Cordae.