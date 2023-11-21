Rhys Darby to host this year's Emmy Awards

Kiwi actor and comedian Rhys Darby will host the 51st international Emmy Awards in New York.

The Flight of the Concords and What We Do in the Shadows star confirmed the news in an instagram post on Tuesday morning (NZ time).

“Rhys Darby (me) will be hosting the 51st International Emmy Awards in New York City !”, he said.

Beginning in 1973, the International Emmy Awards recognise the best television shows created outside of the United States.

The international Emmy awards kick off today at 11am (NZ time).