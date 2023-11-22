'Constant hell': What's going on with the Jolie-Pitt family?

Recent developments from two of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s six children have provided an insight into the strained relationship between the Fight Club actor and his family.

The ex-couple were together for 14 years from 2005 until 2016, when an alleged altercation on a private flight ended with the pair announcing their separation.

The Jolie-Pitt clan includes Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, and Zahara, 18, who were first adopted by Jolie as a single mother. Pitt and Jolie also share three biological children: Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Zahara, adopted by Jolie in 2005 from Ethiopia, recently dropped “Pitt” from her surname after joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College.

In a viral video shared last week, the 18-year-old could be seen dancing alongside her sorority sisters, before introducing herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”

Jolie, Pax, and Maddox were photographed alongside Zahara at a luncheon for the sorority, where Jolie could be seen beaming with pride.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt.

While promoting his film Bullet Train in 2022, following news Zahara was enroled at Spelman, Pitt told a Vanity Fair reporter he was “so proud” of his daughter.

“She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud,” Pitt said.

“Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye.”

Then, on Tuesday, an Instagram post reportedly shared by Pax on Father’s Day 2020 was resurfaced by the Daily Mail, showing the then-16-year-old making scathing remarks about his father.

Pax reportedly shared a photo of his father accepting the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood to his Instagram story at the time, with a long caption criticising Pitt.

“Happy Father's Day to this world-class asshole!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person,” the post reportedly read.

”You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father's Day, you f...... awful human being!”

Pax reportedly shared a photo of his father accepting the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood to his Instagram story at the time, with a long caption criticising Pitt.

While Pitt accepted the Academy Award in 2020, he dedicated his award to “my kids who colour everything I do,” before adding: “I adore you.”

Pax was adopted at three-years-old by Jolie from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in 2007, and was formally adopted by Pitt a year later.

In October 2022, The New York Times released court papers which revealed Pitt's alleged abusive behaviour on the 2016 flight from France to Los Angeles.

According to Jolie, Pitt had “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her”.

In October 2022, The New York Times released court papers which revealed Pitt's alleged abusive behaviour on the 2016 flight from France to Los Angeles.

The filing also stated Pitt “poured beer on Jolie; at another [point], he poured beer and red wine on the children”.

Following the incident, the FBI investigated Pitt for alleged child abuse, however, no criminal charges were pursued.

Jolie was originally granted physical custody of all six children, while Pitt was allowed visitation rights. In May 2021, Pitt was given joint custody, before Jolie later won an appeal against the ruling.

In 2020, Us Weekly revealed the relationship between Pax and Maddox and their father remained “nonexistent” as the sons have refused to speak to their adopted dad following the aeroplane incident. However, Pitt reportedly keeps a close relationship with his younger children.