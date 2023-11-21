Travis Kelce reveals how he and Taylor Swift really got together

Travis Kelce has officially revealed how he got the girl.

The 34-year-old NFL player and global superstar Taylor Swift, 33, have been romantically linked since September, after Kelce unsuccessfully tried to meet the Lover songstress at one of her Eras Tour shows in July.

And now, in a move that's strikingly different to one Swift's notoriously-private ex Joe Alwyn would pull, Kelce has gone into detail about his fan-to-boyfriend pipeline.

"I don't know if I want to get into all of it," Kelce said during a cover interview with WSJ Magazine for its December/January issue – before absolutely getting into it.

It was on July 3 that Kelce ﻿attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows at his home stadium in Kansas City, and he later revealed he had made Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number – and Kansas City Chiefs jersey number, 87 – to give to her.

Swift, however, didn't meet him at the show, something he revealed in a July 26 episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

He's now told WSJ. Magazine: ﻿"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid'."

Kelce said he found that out from Swift when she contacted him directly.

﻿"She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," he told the publication.

Gotham/Getty Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift depart the SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City.

Select members of Swift's family also assisted Kelce in grabbing her attention, he said, noting how her cousins were taking photos in front of his locker ﻿at Arrowhead Stadium when she was performing there in July.

Swift and Kelce then met in New York City for dinner, with Kelce pointing out that, at the time, they "﻿had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there."

Kelce, who is a household name in the United States, also opened up about dating someone of Swift's calibre for the first time.

"I've never dealt with it," he said. "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it.

"The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life."

"When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

He also noted the "hilarious" and "genius" Swift values family, which is "right up [his] alley".﻿

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.