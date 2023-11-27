Steve Irwin's son avoids python bite during snake rescue mission

Wildlife Warrior Robert Irwin has suffered a near miss during a rescue mission on the weekend, as he tried to relocate a carpet python off the road.

Irwin, 19, who is the son of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, shared a video with fans on Instagram on Sunday showing him almost getting bitten on the face by the wild snake.

At one point, the python wrapped it's body around Irwin's arm to ''constrict" him, with Robert saying: ﻿"I've lost complete blood flow to my hand, it's completely blue”.

"Gee, that gets the heart rate up - he missed me by that much," Irwin said after the snake tried to strike him.

"He's grumpy... he's really keen on biting me... what a gorgeous snake, he's big, he's not venomous but... they're designed to constrict," he said.

"He's got a good grip there, I've lost complete blood flow to my hand, it's completely blue... and I have no feeling left in my hand," he added.

Irwin managed to rescue the snake and the next day, relocated it off the road to a safe spot in the bush.﻿

Irwin captioned his post: "Near miss! Definitely had a good laugh with this grumpy carpet python - but great to get him rescued off the road and relocated to a much safer spot!"

Underneath, fans were left shocked over the video and how close the snake came to biting Irwin. ﻿

"Dude you are killing us with these like-father-like-son bits," one fan commented underneath.

"Holy crap. I actually thought I was watching Steve for a second and it took me back a moment. He's very much still alive in his family. No doubt about that," another added.

Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin died on September 4, 2006, while filming a documentary in Port Douglas, Queensland. He was 44.

John Selkirk/Stuff Steve and Terri Irwin in Auckland.

In the years since, Robert, sister Bindi and their mother Terri have been continuing on Steve's legacy by committing to conservation efforts through their work at Australia Zoo.

Last year, Robert shared a heartwarming tribute to his dad for Father's Day on TikTok, ﻿writing: "I had the best dad in the world. Thinking of him and remembering nothing but fun times."

He added: "I hope you all had a wonderful Father's Day in the US - sending love to those who couldn't celebrate with their Dad."