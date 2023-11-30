The 'wedding of the century' that cost almost $100 million

Twenty-six-year-old Madeline Brockway’s wedding was dubbed as the “wedding of the century” by many after seeing videos of her lavish affair in France.

Hailed as the “wedding of the century”, a woman called Madelaine Brockway tied the knot and shared the whole extravaganza on TikTok.

The five-day celebration took place in Paris, France, with a rehearsal dinner at the Paris Opera House, an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles, and a private lunch at the Chanel Haute Couture Suite.

Maroon 5 played an intimate concert – of course.

Guests were flown out on a private jet and hosted at luxury accomodation, on the back of a luxurious four-day bachelorette getaway at the Amangiri Resort in Utah, US.

Each night of the hen’s do featured a different theme; all in pink, aliens, and a Halloween event with Brockway dressed as Marie Antoinette.

To help put it into perspective, being one of the world’s most expensive hotels, one of Amangiri Resort’s cheapest suites would go for around $5740.

And given that the bridal party would have gone for the most premium suite, it would have cost around $12,000 a night, making the total bill $47,000. That's just accommodation.

That doesn't even tally up to half of what Brockway had to spend for the entire affair.

TikTok sleuths, who got obsessed over this extravagant affair which suddenly dominated their For You Pages, estimated the total cost of all these wedding celebrations – including the price of florals, venues, accommodation, and everything else – to be almost $96.4 million.

Yes, that’s right, almost $100 million.

However, all this has left one question in everyone’s minds. Who is this Madelaine Brockway?

Instagram Fourth day at the bachelorette party. It was Halloween-themed and Brockway dressed up as Marie Antoinette.

Brockway, who previously had very little social media presence, seemed to have created a TikTok account just to share her lavish wedding celebrations. Who can blame her?

The 26-year-old, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is the daughter of Ussery Automotive Group’s owner, Robert “Bob” Brockway. The multi-million dollar group oversees a series of Mercedes-Benz showrooms.

Although not much is known about Brockway’s husband, Jacob LaGrone, according to his LinkedIn profile, he served as a production assistant for country singer Jason Aldean in 2018.

And eagle-eyed X (previously Twitter) users also discovered that LaGrone was arrested earlier in 2023 on charges of aggravated assault against a public service official.