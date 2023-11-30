Why P Diddy, Axl Rose, Trump, and so many other famous men are facing sexual assault cases

Warning: This story contains details some may find upsetting.

Over 3,700 legal claims of sex crimes have been filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, with A-Listers, prominent politicians, and infamous faces from the #MeToo movement just some of the accused.

But why is this going on now, who is on the receiving end of the allegations, and what happens next?

What is the Adult Survivor’s Act, and how does it work?

In 2022, the New York State Legislature enforced the Adult Survivor’s Act, allowing alleged victims of sexual misconduct the opportunity to file civil lawsuits lapsed by the Statute of Limitations.

The US’ Statute of Limitations, the maximum time period after an event has occurred for legal action to be passed, varies by state; in 2019, New York expanded their period to 20 years for civil and criminal cases involving some categories of sex crimes, such as assault, rape, and workplace harassment.

Prior to the change, the statute was generally one year for civil claims, and the extension will only cover future cases, not retroactive. Victims were given a year-long window to file their claims, which ended on November 24.

The act was modelled after New York’s Child Victims Act from 2019, which allowed the statute of limitations to run from the time a child turns 23-years-old in a criminal case and the filing of civil proceedings before an underage victim (toddler, child, or teen) turns 55.

In New Zealand, there is no statute of limitations on sex crimes – Kiwis are able to report current or historic sexual assault when they are ready.

Who has been sued?

Former US president Donald Trump was one of the first to be sued under the Act once it opened, by writer and journalist E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll had originally written of her alleged rape by Trump in 1996 in the dressing room of a department store in her 2019 memoir. At the time, Trump denied ever meeting Carroll.

In May, a jury found Trump guilty of sexual abuse and defamation against Carroll, however, the writer’s accusation of rape was rejected. Carroll was awarded NZ$7.9m in damages, while Trump later lost a counterclaim for defamation against Carroll in August.

In the countersuit, a New York judge later clarified “the jury’s finding that Mr Trump ‘sexually abused’ Ms Carroll implicitly determined that he forcibly penetrated her digitally – in other words, that Mr Trump in fact did ‘rape’ Ms Carroll as that term commonly is used and understood in contexts outside of the New York penal law”.

Rapper and producer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sued by ex-partner and singer Cassie in mid-November, who claimed Combs drew her into sex trafficking, violence, and drug abuse.

The suit filed by the singer, whose real name is Cassie Ventura, involves accusations of “freak offs” in which she was forced to engage in sexual activity with male prostitutes whilst Combs masturbated, “savage” beatings which were witnessed by Combs’ employees, and an incident in which the rapper allegedly forced himself into Cassie’s home and raped her in 2018.

The court papers also cite an instance in which an MRI scan was sent to Combs, as Cassie believed the copious amount of drugs supplied to her by her ex-partner left her with memory loss and suicidal ideation.

A day after the lawsuit was filed, Cassie’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, released a statement announcing the former couple had reached a settlement “to their mutual satisfaction”.

More music officials – Jimmy Iovine, L.A. Reid, ex-Bad Boy Entertainment executive Harve Pierre, and former Grammys CEO Neil Portnow – have also been sued by woman with allegations of sexual assault.

Actors Jamie Foxx and Cuba Gooding Jr. have also been sued – Foxx was accused of sexually assaulting an anonymous complainant at a New York restaurant in 2015, which he denies, while Gooding Jr. faces separate accusations from two women who claim the actor groped them.

British actor Russell Brand, following investigations by UK police into four separate accusations of sexual assault against the star, has been sued by a woman claiming Brand exposed himself to her in a bathroom while working on the 2010 film Arthur.

Disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein was sued by British actress Julia Ormond in October, accusing the convicted sex offender of a 1995 sexual assault. Another familiar face of the #MeToo movement, Bill Cosby, is also being sued for a 50-year-old sexual assault.

Guns ‘n Roses frontman Axl Rose was sued by former model Sheila Kennedy, who claims the singer raped her in a hotel room, and Aerosmith leader singer Steven Tyler has been accused of forcibly kissing and groping a woman, who says she was 17 when the incident occurred in 1975.

Boxer Mike Tyson, who spent three years in prison following a conviction of rape in 1992, has been accused of raping a woman he met at a club in the early 1990s.

Prominent NY politicians, former mayor Rudy Giuliani and former governor Andrew Cuomo are also facing lawsuits – Giuliani is accused of coercing a woman into sexual activity while she worked off the books for him, while Cuomo is accused of workplace sexual misconduct.

Current New York mayor, Eric Adams, was sued by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her in 1993 whilst the two worked for the city.

As well as high-profile cases, the majority of lawsuits have been brought against institutions such as the state’s hospitals, prisons, and jails – at least 479 suits contained allegations of abuse at Rikers Island, which contains New York’s largest prison – as well as the state itself.

What happens next for victims?

It may take years before many of these cases make it to trial, and a number of suits may be thrown out before making it to a courtroom.

Survivor advocates, such as Liz Roberts, CEO of NY-based victim support organisation Safe Horizon, are now pushing for a permanent change to New York’s laws to allow for more victims to seek accountability from their abusers.

“What we have learned is that trauma takes time ­– that when you’ve experienced a sexual assault, especially by somebody who was in a position of power, you may not be able to take action right away, that you need time to process what’s happened to you, and you need time to get support around you if you are going to pursue some kind of legal action,” Roberts told CNN.

Some survivors who lodged lawsuits have shared their stories publicly, such as former prisoner Alexandria Johnson.

“For so long, I didn’t have a voice. And it didn’t matter, I thought. Like, who was I?” Johnson told AP.

“I have to keep going forward with this because it matters. ... There’s so many stories, so many, not just mine.”

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.