Inside Liam Hemsworth and Aussie model Gabriella Brooks' notoriously-private romance

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks attend the Australian Premiere of Poker Face at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter.

Miley Cyrus may have copped the heat for moving on too quickly following their August 2019 split, but somehow Liam Hemsworth managed to keep his subsequent relationships under the radar.﻿

Following his split from Cyrus, the 33-year-old The Hunger Games actor was linked to two fellow Aussies: actress Maddison Brown and model Gabriella Brooks.

His fling with Melbourne-born Brown fizzled out pretty quickly, but Hemsworth and Sydney-based Brooks are still going strong – but unless you have eagle eyes, you wouldn't necessarily know that.

Hemsworth and Brooks﻿, 27, keep their romance relatively under wraps, cultivating a reputation of privacy over the past four years. But if playing it coy in public is a rule Hemsworth and Brooks made for their romance, they've most certainly broken it in recent weeks.

Prior to this week when they broke their secretive streak, we hadn't seen Hemsworth and Brooks in public together for more than a year, when they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Stan's Poker Face in Sydney in November 2022.

But with their family holiday to the United Arab Emirates for the 2023 Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix came the opening of the floodgates – and the couple have been sharing snaps of each other all over their social media accounts.

Hemsworth and Brooks travelled to Abu Dhabi with his brothers, Chris Hemsworth, 40, and Luke Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth's wife Samantha Hemsworth, and the brothers' parents Craig Hemsworth and Leonie Hemsworth.

Instagram Brooks is pictured here with Hemsworth and his family in Abu Dhabi in November 2023.

Alongside happy family snaps, the couple also shared some shots of them looking loved-up together – and we haven't had many of those before.

Let's take a look back at what information we do know about Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' relationship.﻿

December 2019: It is unknown when Hemsworth and Brooks first met, but romance rumours swirl in early December.

The actor is said to have escaped to the northern NSW town of Byron Bay to be with family following his split from Cyrus – his parents, Craig and Leonie, live there, as does big brother Chris.

Brooks is also in Byron Bay with friends, with the model sharing a series of photos on Instagram with the simple caption, "Byron."

December 13, 2019: With Brooks still in Byron Bay, The Hunger Games star uses the opportunity to introduce her to his parents.

The model meets Craig and Leonie for the first time during a lunch date at local restaurant The Roadhouse, with the foursome appearing relaxed and happy in each other's company.

"They were at lunch no longer than an hour. Everyone was chatty and shook hands on arrival. Liam's mum looked very happy to see him, gave him a big cuddle," a source tells E! News.

"They did not show off any PDA, but the two did go back to Liam's house after the restaurant."

December 31, 2019: The new couple spend New Year's Eve and New Year's Day together.

Their mutual friend, Silvia Serra, posts a series of party pics from an event hosted by Hemsworth's brother Chris and sister-in-law Elsa Pataky at their Byron Bay mansion.

Although the Isn't It Romantic star is not in any of the photos from the Studio 54-themed bash, Brooks appears in a couple of the pics.

Instagram Here they are swimming together on their holiday, a rare shot of just the two of them.

Days later, the model posts her own images from the event, sharing happy snaps with Serra, who also happens to be the wife of Pataky's half-brother, Cristian Prieto Medianu.

Yep, Brooks is well and truly part of the Hemsworth circle.

January 17, 2020: The couple all but confirm their relationship when they share a kiss on a beach in Byron Bay.

In photos obtained by E! News, the pair only have eyes for each other as they engage in a sweet PDA on the sand.

"Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together," a source later tells People, adding that the relationship is "serious".

February 2020: Hemsworth and Brooks take their relationship stateside.

The loved-up pair again couldn't keep their hands off each other after a gym session in LA. In photos obtained by E! News, the coupe can be seen sharing a kiss following a workout.

Later in the month, the couple grab lunch at Hollywood hot spot, The Ivy, with the actor's other brother Luke.

March 2020: A report suggests the actor is in a good place for the first time since his split from Cyrus – and Brooks is credited for his lifted spirits.

"He feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama," a source tells Us Weekly.

"Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life after his split with Miley. They are very happy together and it's comfortable and easy."

May 2020: Rumour has it Hemsworth calls time on his five-month romance with Brooks, with the pandemic apparently keeping them apart.

Eagle-eyed fans notice that the couple are no longer following each other on Instagram, jumping to the conclusion they've gone their separate ways.

It is later revealed the pair never followed each other on Instagram in the first place and are still going strong.

Instagram She's seen here posing for a selfie with her beau. If you look closely, you can see Hemsworth's brother Chris and their parents in the background.

May 18, 2020: Hemsworth puts breakup rumours to bed after he gushes about his model girlfriend in a rare interview with People magazine.

"It's just a very mellow area where I grew up," he tells the outlet of Byron Bay. "It's quiet and it's a beautiful spot. I'm able to see the ocean from my house."

The actor says he is "just grateful to spend time" in the coastal town, and he's particularly enjoying Brook's company, with the couple often playing Scrabble together.

"[It] made me nostalgic and brought back memories," he says. "I used to play with my grandma when I was a kid. She loved Scrabble."

The question is, is he any good at the game?

"I'm terrible at spelling," he admits. "I was cheating and Googling words."

Instagram Another photo of the two of them! This one was taken on their holiday to Abu Dhabi.

August 10, 2020: Hemsworth appears to mark the anniversary of his split with Cyrus by taking a major step in his relationship with Brooks.

One year on since the breakup, Hemsworth is reportedly happier than ever as he and Brooks adopt a puppy together.

During an outing in Byron Bay – where they have been riding out the pandemic – the happy pair dote on their new French bulldog puppy.

"Liam is happy to have moved on and is living a completely different life now," a source tells E! News. "He knows that he is in a better place and that [he and Cyrus] needed to move on from one another."

August 18, 2022: All is quiet on the Hemsworth and Brooks front until it's rumoured they split again.

﻿US tabloid magazine In Touch claims the couple quietly called it quits "a couple of months ago" because the Byron Bay-based star wanted to return to work on projects that require him to travel to Hollywood and beyond.

"He didn't want to be tied down and work has picked up since the pandemic ended," a source claims, a move that allegedly leaves Brooks "heartbroken".

Neither Hemsworth nor Brooks comment on the supposed split, though they do step out in public together three months later.

﻿November 15, 2023: Hemsworth and Brooks make their red carpet debut at the premiere of Stan's Poker Face.

Finally, we have a photo of the two of them together.﻿

November 2023: ﻿After more than a year of relative silence from Hemsworth and Brooks, the couple are snapped on holiday together with Hemsworth's family.

They all attend the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP together, before relaxing by the sea, where they pose for some loved-up couple shots.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.