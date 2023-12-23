Charlie Sheen attacked in his Malibu home, LA police say

Charlie Sheen was allegedly attacked by a neighbour who broke into his home, US media report.

Actor Charlie Sheen has been assaulted in his Malibu home, Los Angeles police say.

The Hollywood superstar, 58, was allegedly attacked by a woman around 1pm Wednesday (local time).

Following the attack, 47-year-old Electra Schrock was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and residential burglary.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Schrock allegedly forced her way into the star’s house. She then attempted to strangle Sheen, allegedly ripping his shirt, according to various US news reports.

“The suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury … and residential burglary,” a Los Angeles police spokesperson said.

The Times has reported that the women was a resident of an apartment on the same street as Sheen.

The Wall Street actor was not taken to hospital.

Once the higest paid actor on TV, Sheen has made headlines both on and off-screen. His role in US sitcom Two And A Half Men earned him US$1.8 million (NZ$2.6m) an episode, making him America's top earning TV actor.