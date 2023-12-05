Billie Eilish accuses Variety magazine of 'outing' her

Billie Eilish was not impressed with Variety magazine for “outing her”.

Billie Eilish has accused Variety magazine of “outing her” in their recent cover interview with the pop star.

As reported by the BBC, Eilish was asked about her sexuality at the Hitmakers awards, responding with "I didn't realise people didn't know”.

"I saw the article and was like, 'Oh, I guess I came out today'. But it's exciting to me... it's cool that they know."

However, in a post on Instagram, the singer seemed less than enthused, sarcastically thanking Variety for outing her.

"Thanks Variety for my award and also outing me on a red carpet at 11am instead of talking to me about anything else that matters," the post said.

"I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares."

In her interview with the magazine, Eilish says "I've never really felt like I could relate to girls very well," the 21-year-old told Variety.

"I love them so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real."

She also shared her thoughts about the concept of coming out, and the problems associated with it.

"Why can't we just exist?," she said. "I've been doing this for a long time and I just didn't talk about it."