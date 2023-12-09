A deep dive into Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's complete relationship timeline

The actor and Met Gala co-chair arrived in a custom gown by Donatella Versace. (First published 03/05/22)

T﻿hey're the Hollywood A-lister couple so secure in their relationship that lovingly trolling each other in public has become a tradition.

Whether it's birthdays, anniversaries, at work, home or a day ending in Y, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively happily make fun of each other for all the world to see.

The Deadpool star this week played along with a fan to troll his wife following her appearance at the London premier of Beyoncé's concert film Renaissance.

Lively had posted behind-the-scenes photos from the film premiere with gal pal Taylor Swift. One of the photos proved too much for artist karthiknjartist to ignore.

The digital artist photoshopped a version of Lively's photo, replacing the A Simple Favour actor's face with Reynolds and Swift's face with her footballer beau, Travis Kelce.

Reynolds then re-shared the image, adding his own thoughts, namely: "I feel like I should remember this". ﻿

With memory in mind, let's take a trip down memory lane to see how Reynold's and Lively's relationship started and blossomed into a bouquet of love and laughter.

2010: Reynolds and Lively first met ﻿on the set of superhero film Green Lantern. Despite the pair playing the others love interest in the movie both were just friends at this point.

"I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern," Reynolds said on the SmartLess podcast.

Blake Lively with Taylor Swift split with Ryan Reynolds' trolling of his wife's photo.

"We were friends and buddies and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were dating separate people."

Lively was linked to her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley﻿, while the Canadian actor was married to Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson.

October 2010: As 2010 was coming to a close, Lively and Badgley went their separate ways.﻿

Two months later, Reynolds and Johansson announced their separation, which brought to an end their two-year marriage.

2011:﻿ Lively and Reynolds were next spotted together in public at the premiere of their movie, Green Lantern.

It wasn't until late that same year that reps for the pair confirmed they were dating.

"We hung out and kind of, you know, we always kind of kept in touch but sort of casually. And then next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston. So I was like, 'I'll ride with you,'" Reynolds said in 2021.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP A rep for Reynolds and Lively confirmed the pair were dating in 2011.

﻿2012: The happy couple wed in 2012. They exchanged vows at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, at a house that was used in the romantic drama film The Notebook, starring 'the other Ryan', Ryan Gosling.

"She always responds with empathy," Reynolds has said of his wife."She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person."﻿

Eight years after their big day, the couple released a public apology for choosing the plantation for their wedding.

"It's impossible to reconcile," Reynolds said in 2020.

"What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

Making such a mistake, he said, can "cause you to shut down or it can re-frame things and move you into action."

Taking action is exactly what the couple has done.

﻿In mid-2020 the couple donated NZ$298,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. It was reported the couple also made two donations of NZ$1.5 million donation the previous year to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had their first child together in December, 2014.

2014: ﻿Lively shared the happy news they were expecting their first child together.

The then 27-year-old Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants star went public with the news after posting a photo of her baby bump to her now defunct website Preserve.

In a photo taken by her brother Eric, the actress was seen cradling her tiny tum.

In 2013 Lively told Marie Claire magazine that she was hoping for a large family.

"I gotta get started," she said. "If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would."

December 2014: Lively gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter they named James, after Reynolds's father, who died just before the new year.

James Reynolds Snr died in October following a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

﻿April 2016: The couple announced in early 2016 they were expecting their second child.

Lively spoke publicly about her second pregnancy in June that year during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"And you have a baby on the way," Meyers said, to which she coolly hit back: "What makes you say that?"

After sharing a story about her mum mistaking a non-pregnant woman for a future mother, Lively confirmed the news: "Yes, you're guessing correctly. This is not brownies."

Adam Hunger From left, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at a New York Jets game in 2023.

September 2016: They add to their brood with their second daughter they named Inez.﻿

Reynolds told Details in August 2013 that he'd hope to have a large family with Lively.

"We'd love to have a big family," he said.

"We both come from big families – my parents did four, Blake's did five. A lot of people say it's crazy, but we'll only know when we're there, you know? We'll walk through that fire pretty happily, I think."

December 2016: ﻿Lively and Reynolds enjoy stirring each other up in public, as parents they have been notoriously private about their children. When James was born her parents were meticulous to never include her face in family photos posted online.

The world were given a glimpse at James and Inez when they accompanied their parents for Reynolds' unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in late 2016.

"I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there who is everything to me," E! News quoted the Free Guy actor as saying.

"You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. You make everything better. You make everything in my life better. You've given me two of the most incredible children I've ever hoped to have."

March 2018: ﻿Reynolds played along to a false news report in 2018 which suggested there was trouble in the couple's marriage.

The article alleged ﻿they were struggling to spend quality time together because of their work schedules and were heading for splitsville.

The Proposal star took to Twitter to clear things up in a manner only he could master.

"I wish. I could use a little "me time", he teased.﻿

May 2019: Lively made a surprise baby bump reveal while walking the yellow carpet in New York at the premiere of Reynolds' film, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

The then 31-year-old Lively confirmed she and Reynolds are expecting a third child.

October 2019: News filters out that the couple have welcomed their third child, a baby girl they named Betty. They managed to keep the baby's arrival secret for two months.

"They do everything they can to make sure [the kids] have a normal upbringing," Us Weekly quoted an unnamed source as saying. ﻿

In an interview with Marie Claire, Lively said she and Reynolds stayed quiet about their pregnancies and births to keep their children away from the spotlight.

"Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had," she said.

"We don't ever want to rob them of what we had because then we'd feel really selfish. All my eggs are in one basket, and that's my family. That's where my heart is. That's where my everything is," she added. "That's the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited."

August 2021:﻿ To mark their 10th anniversary, they visited sushi restaurant O Ya, the same eatery where they had their first date.

"If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke," Lively wrote on her Instagram Story. "No restaurant means more to us."

September 2022: Lively again let her baby bump do the telling in announcing her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City on September 15.

Lively's big reveal came eight months after her husband announced now was the "perfect time" was taking a "sabbatical" from acting to focus on family and his creative agency Maximum Effort. He planned to use the time to "live life like a normal human".

"For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa," he said.

"So we would sort of trade-off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too."

2023: The couple stuck to their plans with the family by again not going public with news of the birth of the newest child.

In February this year, fans were left confused after Lively posted a candid Super Bowl family snap in which it appeared she was no longer pregnant.

The Shallows star, 35, did hint, however that she had "been busy".﻿

"We didn't make a birth announcement, we just posted a photo," Reynolds said in an interview days later, dodging questions about his baby's gender and name.

"And then the media just did what it does after that."

﻿"We're very excited. We wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it, and we love it."

