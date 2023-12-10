Kevin Costner gets cosy with Jewel during charity fundraiser

Kevin Costner is reportedly dating singer Jewel, 7 months on from the actor’s tumultuous divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

The Yellowstone star was a guest of Jewel’s at a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, of which the musician is a founder.

A photo sourced by TMZ showed Costner holding the singer while she sat on his lap, pictured on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

According to an insider, the celebrity couple flew to the Caribbean together and hung out for longer than a week, before also flying back together.

“There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up,” the source said.

Jewel mentioned the actor in an Instagram post marking the charity event, writing that Costner “was kind enough to mentor” the singer’s kids in the tennis matches.

Costner recently filed for divorce from his second wife Baumgartner after 18 years of marriage in May, due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Their months-long divorce battle included conflicts over Baumgartner refusing to move out of the house, and requesting US$248k in child support.

Jewel was last married in 2014, to country singer Ty Murray, and the two have a son named Kase.