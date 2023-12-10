'Any day could be his last': Bruce Willis' family 'cherish' every day with actor as health worsens

Bruce Willis’ family are reportedly spending every day with the Die Hard actor over the holiday season as his dementia worsens.

The 68-year-old was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a rare and untreatable brain disorder, in February, after the family announced in March 2022 that Willis had been living with aphasia.

According to Us Weekly, Willis’ family – which includes wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore, and children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn – are around him “all the time” to “keep his memory of the family intact and to be there as a constant reminder [that they] love him.”

“Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months, there are many more bad days than good,” the source said.

“This experience has brought the whole family even closer together. No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they’re soaking up every moment they get with him. [Everything] revolves around him Bruce has around-the-clock care, but at least one family member is always with him.”

Willis recently spent Thanksgiving with his family, appearing in a video shared on daughter Scout’s Instagram in which the pair could be seen holding hands at the dinner table.

Heming Willis also shared a Thanksgiving post of the family on Instagram, with the caption “I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love.”

In March, the couple renewed their wedding vows.

“Rumer and her sisters love their dad so much. They are very conscious that any day could be his last,” a second source told Us Weekly.

“He is declining, but he’s in great hands and has his family and close friends supporting him. Plus, the health care he receives is impeccable.”

The second source said Willis “is still mostly there and present when he’s mentally and physically able.”

Willis’ family have spoken candidly on the actor’s health on a number of occasions, including Tallulah, who penned a personal essay on her father’s health for Vogue in March.

“I‘ve known that something was wrong for a long time,” she wrote.

“It started out with a kind of vague unresponsiveness, which the family chalked up to Hollywood hearing loss: ‘Speak up! Die Hard messed with Dad’s ears.’ Later that unresponsiveness broadened.

“He still knows who I am and lights up when I enter the room. ... I keep flipping between the present and the past when I talk about Bruce: he is, he was, he is, he was.”