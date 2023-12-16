The single sentence from Dakota Johnson that had 'catastrophic' impact on Ellen DeGeneres' career

Four years ago, six simple yet exquisitely delivered words had a catastrophic domino effect on Ellen DeGeneres' career.

The year was 2019 and the veteran talk show host had invited 50 Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson onto The Ellen DeGeneres Show to do press for her new film The Peanut Butter Falcon.

It was never unusual for DeGeneres to playfully rib her guests, poke fun at them or speak about their personal lives. But this time, it blew up in her face.

The Ellen Show set was dressed in festive decorations, Johnson was wearing a now-iconic tweed two-piece that also screamed Christmas. Little did Johnson know, this outfit would be immortalised forever in memes, videos and internet jokes.

It all began when DeGeneres asked Johnson how her recent 30th birthday was.

"How was the party? I wasn't invited," the talk show host claimed. Johnson was lightning-fast to rebuff this bold assumption.

"Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen," Johnson retorted, likely having no clue this sentence would live on in infamy.

"You were invited. Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s--t about not inviting you. But I didn't even know you wanted to be invited."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show.

Johnson went on to reveal she had, indeed, invited DeGeneres to her party this time and she didn't show up.

And the actress even had her receipts at the ready. "Ask everybody, ask Jonathan, your producer," she added.

The rest of the interview continued without incident, save for an awkward moment where Johnson said Tig Notaro was her favourite comedian, which prompted a fake offended reaction from DeGeneres.

When the episode went to air, Johnson's casual yet clear verbal evisceration of DeGeneres sent the internet into a frenzy.

The original clip posted to YouTube from The Ellen Show has a whopping 9.7 million views and countless comments applauding Johnson's softly-spoken savagery.

Screenshot/Youtube “That's not the truth, Ellen”: Johnson's single sentence lived on in infamy.

Fans and culture critics have also pinpointed this five-minute clip as the beginning of DeGeneres' slow downfall in the public eye.

The following year, in 2020, a series of articles were published which alleged DeGeneres fostered a "toxic" work environment on her talk show.

A viral Twitter thread asking people for their negative stories about DeGeneres also went gangbusters on social media.

An investigation into the show was later launched, which resulted in the removal of several top producers.

In one of her episodes, DeGeneres said "we have made the necessary changes" in her monologue and promised "a new chapter" of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi arrive at an Ellen DeGeneres Welcome Party in 2013.

However, this was also the beginning of the end for the show itself.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired its final episode in May 2022 – with some tracing the show's demise to the comedian's awkward interview with Johnson less than three years' earlier.

Despite being praised for her epic shutdown for the past four years, Johnson has been careful not to speak about or even acknowledge the interview with DeGeneres.

The closest she has gotten to referencing the moment was an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she claimed it was "bizarre" how it turned into a meme.

"I'm not aware of them. I don't know, these things happen, and then a year later somebody is asking me about it," Johnson told the outlet.

"Actually, the other day, Spike Jonze sent me a picture of a woman who works with him wearing a T-shirt of something I said with a drawing of me on it. I was like, 'What?' Because I'm not really on social media.

"I don't see these things, so, to me, it's just f...ing bizarre. Sorry, it's bizarre."

DeGeneres, for her part, seems to have recovered from the brutal series of blows to her career.

After ending the talk show, DeGeneres now lives a more quiet life with wife Portia de Rossi in Montecito, California, where she works on different projects, including a YouTube series in 2022.