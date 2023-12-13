Brooklyn Nine-Nine star André Braugher dies at 61

US actor André Braugher, best known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, has died.

Braugher, who was aged 61, died on Monday following a “brief illness”, according to Deadline.

His publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the news to Variety on Wednesday.

Braugher played Captain Raymond Holt on the police comedy show Brooklyn Nine-Nine between 2013 and 2021.

He was born in Chicago, and graduated from Stanford University before studying drama at the Juilliard School.

His first screen role was in the 1989 US civil war film, Glory, in which he played Thomas Searles, a free Black man who joins the first Black regiment.

He later starred as Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street, between 1993 and 1998, which earned him his first Emmy award in 1998 for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

supplied Brooklyn Nine-Nine actors (L-R) Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio and Andre Braugher.

In 2006, Braugher won his second Emmy Award, this time for his role in the 2006 miniseries, Thief.

His TV and film career also included roles in the ABC series Gideon’s Crossing and he portrayed a cop turned taxi driver in the series Hack, between 2002 and 2004.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Braugher was tapped to star in the upcoming Netflix drama The Residence, alongside Uzo Aduba.

Production on the political murder mystery halted during recent writers' strikes and was due to resume in January.

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley, as well as his brother, Charles, and mother, Sally.