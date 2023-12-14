Oprah Winfrey 'done with the shaming' over body image, using weight-loss drug for 'maintenance'

Oprah Winfrey says she’s “absolutely done with the [body] shaming” she has faced, admitting to using weight-loss medication after previously stating she felt drugs were “an easy way out”.

In an interview with People Magazine, the veteran broadcaster reflected on the years of body-shaming she has endured throughout her career in television, which Winfrey began as a news anchor in 1976.

She later went onto host her eponymous talk show, which ran for 25 seasons over 25 years.

“It was a public sport to make fun of me for 25 years,” Winfrey told People.

“I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself.”

Winfrey, who will turn 70 in January, says she has been on a steady weight-loss journey since 2021, following relentless rehabilitation for double knee surgery.

“After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends,” she says.

“I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I’d felt in years.”

She says issues with weight fluctuations “occupied five decades of space in my brain, yo-yoing and feeling like why can’t I just conquer this thing, believing willpower was my failing,” and now retains a strict routine of timed eating, drinking a gallon of water, and using the Weight Watchers counting points.

The Colour Purple co-producer didn’t specify which weight-loss drug she was taking, however, the diabetes drug Ozempic has risen in popularity in the US and European markets over the last year as a popular method of weight-loss.

Winfrey’s newly revealed fitness routine marks a change of sentiment from the star, who said in September weight-loss medication would be “an easy way out.”

“One of the things I carried so much shame for, and even when I first started hearing about the weight-loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery and I felt, ‘I've got to do this on my own because if I take the drug, that's the easy way out’," she said.

“There's a part of me that feels - like I think a lot of people feel with bariatric surgery - that I've got to do it the hard way, I've got to keep climbing the mountains, I've got to keep suffering, and I've got to do that because otherwise I somehow cheated myself.

“As a person who has been shamed for so many years [about my weight], I am just sick of it.”