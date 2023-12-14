Pregnant Sienna Miller lets slip the gender of her baby in new interview

Sienna Miller has revealed she's expecting a baby girl with partner Oli Green.

The 41-year-old actress let slip the gender during a video interview with Vogue magazine.

﻿When asked if her daughter Marlowe, 11, is excited to be a big sister, Miller cut in, accidentally sharing the news, "To have a sister? A baby sister?

"Oh, gender reveal by accident. I'm having a baby girl."

Gareth Cattermole Sienna Miller attends Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The Anatomy of a Scandal star laughed it off, and added: ''I have sailed through this pregnancy.''

In the interview with Vogue, Miller also addressed the 14-year age gap﻿ between herself and 27-year-old model Green.

"I would imagine it would be complicated for anyone to get their head around, but there's been nothing but love and joy," she explained.

"I don't think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to."

Miller, who once dated actor Jude Law, ﻿said the age-gap works both ways for the pair - as Green could think she "might want to be with someone older".

The baby is the first child for Miller and Green, who have reportedly been dating since last year and confirmed their romance at a Vanity Fair party.

The actress shares her 11-year-old daughter Marlowe with ex Tom Sturridge. ﻿

Miller was recently pictured showing off a "baby bump" in a bikini ﻿in Ibiza.

She told Elle last year that she froze her eggs at the age of 40 after feeling pressure to add to her family in her thirties.

''Pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise.

"Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that's the headline, or it certainly was for me," she explained.

After choosing to freeze her eggs, she said: "That kind of existential threat has dissipated."﻿

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.