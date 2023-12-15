Matty McLean and Ryan Bridge sign off from breakfast television: 'I will miss you terribly'

Memories, a few tears and chest hair were on the menu for morning TV on Friday, as Breakfast co-host Matty McLean and AM’s Ryan Bridge signed off for the final time.

In the spirit of Chris Hipkins’ election night speech, Bridge gave a closing credit shout-out to his fiancée who had previously remained unnamed.

“Thank you Fergy - that’s Fergy with a y,” he said in the closing moments of the show.

“I love you, thanks for making this all possible and I can’t wait to marry you [next] year.”

In December, it was revealed Bridge would be finishing up his morning television tenure in 2023 – leaving the slot he’d held since 2021, to host his own current affairs show – replacing the now defunct The Project – next year.

Over on TVNZ, McLean announced in November he would be signing off after seven years on Breakfast, and 16 with State-owned broadcaster TVNZ.

In 2024, he’ll be swapping the cameras for a microphone, joining Polly Harding as co-host of the drive show on The Hits radio station.

Professionalism moved aside for a party atmosphere on TVNZ’s Breakfast on Friday – with a set filled to the brim with decorations, costumes, performances, baking, kids and background crowds, sausage sizzle, a visit from Santa and a plethora of festive hats.

McLean, decked out in a bright – some may say gaudy – matching Christmas-themed shorts and shirt set, complete with a Santa hat headband, would be sent off “with style”, promised co-host Jenny-May Clarkson.

ThreeNow AM co-host Ryan Bridge chose to go casual for his final show, baring his chest hair.

Bridge’s final show was a more subdued (although giggle-filled) affair, although the broadcaster chose his final day being at the AM desk to do something he’d been told never to do on live television – unbuttoned his collar and gave viewers - and co-hosts Melissa Chang-Green and Amanda Gillies - a taste of his chest hair for the morning.

”It’s a little Christmas treat for the ladies and for the men out,” Melissa Chang-Green giggled, after a close up of his chest.

“Enjoy that throughout the next three hours,” Bridge added.

That chest hair was the rolling joke of the morning, briefly becoming the canvas for a beard decoration to be hung from and was the subject of a bit of back and forth between the host and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon who quipped about the more casual look this morning, and asked if there’d be any appearance updates to come with the new 7pm timeslot in 2024.

“You went from opposition to prime minister, and you’re still bald,” Bridge joked back.

Both shows saw out the year with throwbacks and clips of the biggest, best, most important and quirkiest moments of 2023, from Cyclone Gabrielle and the Loafers Lodge fire, to sporting highlights, big entertainment moments and Waiheke’s Surfdale Sausager.

TVNZ/Threenow Matty McLean and Ryan Bridge signed off morning TV for the last time on Friday.

Professionalism gave way for laughs on Breakfast as the show played through – with newsreader Chris Chang almost forgetting to remove his green elf hat, reading the news over background party noises and plenty of laughs, jokes and more than one person, mid-laugh admitting, “this is when the wheels really start to fall off”.

As the final curtain call for 2023 drew near on both networks, bouquets of flowers were delivered to Bridge, and carollers sang, before a montage of the team’s favourite moments of his on-air tenure played out to viewers.

“To our incredible audience, without you, we wouldn’t be here ... I’m completely overwhelmed and so grateful to be given the opportunity,” Bridge said to close the show, before insisting his departure was not a goodbye, but a see you later.

“Good morning, New Zealand ... and I’ll see you next year at seven.”

TVNZ Matty McLean's final moments on the Breakfast set.

For McLean, the promised send-off from the Breakfast team was a more emotional interaction between he and Clarkson, who choked up when presenting him with a pounamu gift and thanked him for “being you”.

“I can’t wait to see how you flourish.”

A surprise appearance by McLeans parents had McLean wiping away tears, and he closed his final moments on breakfast television with a message to viewers.

“I was 20 when I walked through the door at TVNZ,” Matty said, adding that back then, “I didn’t know myself.”

“You ... have been so beautiful in the way you’ve embraced me and let me be me on TV. I will truly cherish this for the rest of my life,” he said to the “wonderful audience”.

“This job has been beyond my wildest dreams,” he said.

“I will miss you terribly.”