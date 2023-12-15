Country star Luke Combs apologises for hitting fan with massive lawsuit

US country singer Luke Combs has dropped a $US250,00 (NZ$402,000) lawsuit against a disabled fan selling unofficial merchandise, now vowing to help her raise funds.

A crackdown on companies selling counterfeit merchandise by Combs’ lawyers caught Florida woman Nicol Harness, who had sold tumbler bottles with Combs’ name and face, in the crossfire, leading Combs to later apologise.

Harness sold 18 tumblers through online retail site Amazon for US$20, earnining US$360.

In an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, Combs addressed the lawsuit, which he says he learnt of from a viral segment on Tampa television station WFLA.

The 33-year-old said he called his lawyers to drop the lawsuit against Harness, and had reached out with an apology and an offer to fly her and her family to his next show.

“I was so apologetic in talking with her. It just makes me sick, honestly, that this would happen, especially at the holidays. I can't imagine being in her shoes,” Combs says.

Combs explained that his team was meant to target larger companies, rather than mum and dad businesses.

“This is not something I would ever do, this is not the person I am, I’m not greedy in any way, shape, or form,” he said.

In her interview with WFLA, Harness said she didn’t realise she had been hit with the six-figure lawsuit until Amazon froze the money in her seller account, meant for possible seizures.

She said the lawsuit was sent by email and arrived in her junk folder, meaning she missed the 30 day cut-off to respond, leading a judge to find her in default.

Combs, whose cover of Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car was a number one single in 2023, said he sent Harness US$11,000 and would be releasing an official tumbler with proceeds going towards Harness’ medical bills, as she has heart disease and recently required hospital treatment.

In a follow-up interview, Harness told WFLA she “still can't believe he called me, and he is doing these things for me.”