Friends star Matthew Perry's cause of death released by coroner

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anaesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old Friends actor.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the recently released autopsy report that Perry also drowned in “the heated end of pool”, but that it was a secondary factor in his October 28 death, deemed an accident.

People close to Perry told investigators that he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety.

But the coroner said the levels of ketamine in Perry’s body were in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery, and that his last treatment one and a half weeks earlier wouldn’t explain those levels. The drug is typically metabolized in a matter of hours.

The report says coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid disorders, also contributed.

The amount of ketamine detected “would be enough to make him lose consciousness and lose his posture and his ability to keep himself above the water”, said Dr Andrew Stolbach, a medical toxicologist with Johns Hopkins Medicine who reviewed the autopsy report at the request of the Associated Press.

“Using sedative drugs in a pool or hot tub, especially when you’re alone, is extremely risky and, sadly, here it’s fatal,” said Stolbach, who noted that both ketamine and buprenorphine can be used safely.

Perry was declared dead after being found unresponsive at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Investigators performed an autopsy the following day.

The news of Matthew Perry's sudden death in Los Angeles has been felt around the world. Friends fans paid tribute to the star who brought joy and laughter to millions as Chandler Bing.

The actor had taken drugs in the past but had been “reportedly clean for 19 months", according to the report.

Perry had played pickleball earlier in the day, the report says.

His assistant, who lives with him, found him face down in the pool after returning from errands.

The assistant told investigators Perry had not been sick, had not made any health complaints, and had not shown evidence of recent alcohol or drug use.

Postmortem blood tests showed “high levels” of ketamine in his system, which could have raised his blood pressure and heart rate and dulled his impulse to breathe.

Buprenorphine, commonly used in opioid addiction and found in therapeutic levels in Perry’s blood, could have contributed to the breathing problem, the autopsy said. It comes in a pill or film that dissolves under the tongue.

Warner Bros Television/Getty Images Friends topped the TV streaming charts following Perry’s death.

The report said his coronary artery disease would have made him more susceptible to the drugs' effects.

Perry was open about discussing his struggles with addiction dating back to his time on Friends in the 1990s.

"I loved everything about the show but I was struggling with my addictions which only added to my sense of shame,” he wrote in his 2022 memoir. “I had a secret and no one could know.”

A woman whose name is redacted in the autopsy report told investigators that Perry had been in good spirits when she spoke to him a few days earlier, but had been taking testosterone shots which she said were making him “angry and mean.” She said he had quit smoking two weeks earlier.

The woman said he had been receiving ketamine infusions for his mental health, and that his doctor had been giving them to him less often because he had been feeling well.

Ketamine is a powerful anaesthetic approved by US health regulators for use during surgery, but in the past decade it has emerged as an experimental treatment for a range of psychiatric and hard-to-treat conditions, including depression, anxiety and chronic pain.

While not approved by regulators, doctors are free to prescribe drugs for alternate uses if they think their patients could benefit, and hundreds of clinics across the US offer ketamine infusions and other formulations for various health conditions.