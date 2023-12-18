Newsreader Oriini Kaipara shares health update after fall

Oriini Kaipara has made history once again, becoming the first woman with a moko kauae to anchor a primetime news broadcast.

Oriini Kaipara is recovering from a concussion, and won’t be back at work “for some time”.

The Newshub newsreader posted the health update to her 58,000 Instagram followers on Monday, revealing she fell and “knocked my head on the concrete” more than six weeks ago.

The fall resulted in a concussion that she initially worked through, before being given medical advice to rest and heal.

“It caused two deep cuts, shaped like an L,” she wrote, adding she returned to work the next day assuming she’d, “be OK to read the news, despite my head still bleeding, swollen, and not being able to feel it”.

“I didn’t know the symptoms… until I sat in the makeup chair. I was rushed to [Accident and Emergency clinic] where, after a 3.5 hour wait, a doctor confirmed I had a concussion.”

She continued that she returned to work two days later, after having her head “glued” and being advised to take paracetamol for the pain and to go to hospital if it got worse, which it didn’t.

She said she worked for a month before the symptoms got “bad”, which included vertigo, daily headaches, light sensitivity which caused headaches and nausea and memory loss.

Newshub’s Oriini Kaipara fell more than a month ago, resulting in a concussion.

“But the worst was, [and] is, fatigue. I really thought it’s just part of aging.”

Kaipara went to her GP who, “was shocked to hear I’d been working, but more that I wasn’t referred to a concussion clinic nor told to cease working”.

She wrote that she has been trying to slow down after being advised of the seriousness of the concussion and her GP explaining the only way to heal was to “stop and get help”.

“That’s why I haven’t been on TV since last month and why you won’t see me back for some time,” she said.

“I’m still on the road to recovery.”

Kaipara added she is feeling “lighter and clearer”, with help from her Aunty – a rongoā healer, who specialises in concussion.

“I’m not out of the woods, the symptoms are still there but fortunately not as bad as before,” she wrote.

”All the experts say recovery is slow, can be long, and is tricky. Each person is different. We can only take things each day as it comes.”

Kaipara made history in 2019 as the first woman with a moko kauae to anchor a mainstream news bulletin with Newshub.

In 2021 the Newshub presenter, who is of Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Rangitihi and Ngāi Tūhoe descent, made headlines again as she took over anchoring the 6pm news in place of Melissa Chan-Green and Mike McRoberts over the Christmas break.