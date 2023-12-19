The Big Bang Theory star K﻿ate Micucci has told fans she is cancer free after undergoing surgery last week following her shocking diagnosis.

"I have great news which is that I am cancer free,"﻿ the actress who starred as Lucy on the hit CBS sitcom said.

"The surgery last week went great. All the reports came back that it worked. I don't need to do any other treatment."

Micucci then thanked her doctors and nurses for their care and for "figuring it out early because I am very, very lucky and I know that".

TikTok Kate Micucci reveals she's cancer free.

"I'm just really grateful that things worked out as they did," she told fans, adding she was "feeling really good" and "excited and truly grateful."

"So thank you all for all the prayers and wishes. I'm just glad I can report some good news to you and I'm excited to hang with my little boy for Christmas," she said.

The star then showed a cute clip embracing her son, three, who she shares with husband Jake Sinclair.

Fans flooded the comments section of the video after hearing Micucci's positive health update.﻿

"That's fantastic news! You make the world so much better by being in it," one person said.

TIKTOK The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci reveals she's cancer free after diagnosis

"Best news ever. Have a long, happy, healthy life!" another wrote.

"Love hearing this news and you deserve all of the love that came your way and continue to come in," a third commented.

"Hell yeah!!! the power of positive thoughts," someone else said.

Micucci recently revealed she had had been diagnosed with lung cancer, saying she had "never smoked a cigarette."

﻿The Big Bang Theory star shared the devastating news in a TikTok filmed from her hospital bed.

The actress is best known for her role on The Big Bang Theory as ﻿Raj's love interest Lucy, making her first appearance on the sitcom for season six in 2013.

She has also starred in The Little Hours, Garfunkel and Oates and Raising Hope.﻿

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.