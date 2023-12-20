Jonathan Majors' dramatic fall after being set for superstardom

Less than a year ago, the career of Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors appeared to be on a massive upward trajectory.

But when the 34-year-old was found guilty on assault and harassment charges on Monday (local time) in the US, Marvel was the latest in a stream of companies to cut ties with the actor who was once tipped to be the next great supervillian of the Marvel Universe.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rise and dramatic fall of Jonathan Majors.

Who exactly is Jonathan Majors?

In March 2023, the actor seemed set to shoot to superstardom, thanks largely to his breakout success in the release of Creed III earlier that month.

The Rocky spin-off grossed more than US$270 million globally and was described in a Stuff review as a “terrific wee movie”. Majors’ performance – the review read - was, “more than fine”.

He was also on the road to becoming the next great supervillain in the Marvel Universe.

While the Ant-Man threequel – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - wasn’t well-received when it came to reviews, Majors’ big-screen debut performance attracted plenty of praise – as the new “big bad” Kang, with USA Today describing the actor as a, “deliciously disconcerting presence”.

Before the guilty verdict, he was set to play a major role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, announced for 2025.

Peter K. Afriyie/AP Jonathan Majors, accompanied by girlfriend Meagan Good, entered the Manhattan courtroom in December.

Was he around before 2023?

Majors had starred in the first season of Loki, with his filmography also including 2021’s The Harder the Fall and 2022’s Devotion.

What was the arrest all about?

On March 26, 2023, Majors was arrested for assault in New York, with police saying the actor was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman, who was later revealed to be his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

He was initially arrested on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted ... the victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition,” an NYPD spokesperson said at the time.

Did Majors say anything about the arrest?

The following day, Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said the actor was “completely innocent”.

In May, she called the case against Majors a “witch hunt”.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros Jonathan Majors was tipped to be the next big supervillain of the Marvel Universe.

Chaudhry said she gave the Manhattan district attorney’s office with “irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed”. She said the woman assaulted Majors.

What happened between the arrest and the court case?

In July, a new report accused the actor of abusing two other former romantic partners, and acting aggressively towards crew members on film sets.

His lawyer continued to deny the claims.

He also started dating someone new?

In May, it was also revealed that Majors was reportedly dating actress Meagan Good, in the midst of the actor’s battle against the assault charges.

Good was seen holding hands with Majors outside the courthouse following the guilty verdict.

Was there career fallout?

On the same day as his arrest, the US Army pulled advertisements that featured Majors.

At the time, Laura DeFrancisco, public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office told People the US Army was, “deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest”.

"While Mr Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."

Seth Wenig/AP Majors was dropped from US Army advertisements shortly after being arrested in New York in March.

Did anyone else cut ties with him?

In the months following his arrest, Majors was dropped by agents, brands, roles and non-profit organisations.

People reported Majors was dropped from the 2023 campaign of baseball team Texas Rangers in April, shortly before it was due to debut.

Valentino and Majors also “mutually agreed” the Loki star would not attend the 2023 Met Gala in May, according to Deadline.

What about his acting roles?

In October, Magazine Dreams – a bodybuilding drama starring Majors, which was set for December release, was dropped from the release calendar.

Deadline also reported in April, Majors would no longer appear in the upcoming project The Man in My Basement and was no longer in contention for a part in Otis and Zelma.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Majors was dropped by Marvel on the same day he was found guilty.

But Marvel and Walt Disney stuck by him?

Well, yes and no.

Marvel Studios ultimately fired Majors on the same day as he was found guilty on two domestic violence charges, according to a person close to the studio.

Majors had been tipped to be a central figure throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the antagonist role of Kang.

He was to star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, dated for release in May 2026.

What exactly happened on Monday?

Following a two week trial, a Manhattan jury found Majors, 34, guilty on Monday (local time) of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation. He was acquitted of a different assault charge and of aggravated harassment.

Is he in jail?

No, but he faces up to one year behind bars for the assault charge, although non-jail sentences are a possibility.

Majors’ sentencing was set for February 6 (local time).