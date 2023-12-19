Celine Dion's heartbreaking health update amid stiff person syndrome battle: 'Doesn't have control'

C﻿eline Dion has lost control of her muscles as the singer continues to battle stiff person syndrome diagnosis, her sister has revealed.

Claudette Dion, 74, shared the sad health update to 7 Jours over a year after the star was diagnosed with the incurable neurological syndrome.

"She's working hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles," Claudette told the outlet.

"What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Singer Celine Dion in 2019. She revealed her diagnosis to fans in a video posted to her Instagram account ﻿in December 2022.

"Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly'," the 74-year-old said.

The latest update comes after The All By Myself singer cancelled her scheduled tour dates through April 2024 in May.

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Celine revealed she was "unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder" of her Courage World Tour due to her battle with stiff person syndrome.

Seven months after the cancelled tour, Celine's sister Claudette revealed the star's desire to perform again amid her ongoing health struggles. ﻿

﻿"It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know," she told 7 Jours.

Claudette's latest comments come after she told Hello!﻿ in August 2023 that Celine was "praying for a miracle" following her diagnosis.

Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that affects the brain and spinal cord﻿ and presents in "one in a million people" the singer revealed.

The My Heart Will Go On songstress first revealed her shock diagnosis to fans in a video posted to her Instagram account ﻿in December 2022.

In the emotional clip, the superstar shared that the disorder prevented her from being able "to sing the way I'm used to"﻿.

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms that I've been having," she said.

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Just last month﻿ the singer made her first public appearance in years since her diagnosis.

Dion was spotted out with her son René-Charles and twins, Eddy and Nelson at a hockey game in Las Vegas, looking in good spirits.

