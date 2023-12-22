Vin Diesel sued for sexual battery, ex-assistant claims actor 'forced himself' on her

Warning: This story contains details some may find upsetting.

The former assistant of Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel has sued the actor for sexual battery, alleging he forced himself upon her in a hotel room.

Asta Jonasson worked for production company One Race Film when she became Diesel’s assistant while he filmed Fast 5 in 2010.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Jonasson was allegedly in Diesel’s suite at the St. Regis luxury hotel in Atlanta when the incident occurred.

Multiple women were in Diesel’s room, and when the last left, Jonasson was responsible for escorting Diesel out of the hotel to avoid paparazzi.

Instead, Jonasson claims Diesel grabbed her by forced, groped her breast, and kissed her, and despite her struggling to break free, Diesel continually forced himself upon her.

She alleges Diesel then lifted her dress and tried to remove her underwear, before pinning her against a wall and forcing her hand on his genitals.

Jonasson claims Diesel removed his underwear and began to masturbate as he leaned against her, while she closed her eyes to “dissociate”.

Diesel allegedly told her “no one can say s... about Asta” after the alleged incident.

Jonasson says Diesel's sister and president of One Race, Samantha Vincent, called hours later to tell her she had been sacked, as the company no longer needed her.

Jonasson believes she was fired because she resisted Diesel’s advances, and is also suing One Race Film and Vincent for sexual battery, wrongful termination and hostile work environment.

The former assistant said she kept silent about the alleged attack over fears of Diesel’s influence in the film industry, and because she is an immigrant with a permanent residence card, according to the lawsuit.

She says the #MeToo Movement and California’s Speak Out Act, an Act of Congress made effective in December 2022 which allows sexual assault victims to file claims for alleged incidents dating back to 2009, encouraged her to speak out now.