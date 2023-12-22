Nevermind: Nirvana's child abuse image lawsuit revived by court

Nirvana, right to left: drummer Dave Grohl, singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994) and bassist Krist Novoselic.

A child abuse lawsuit against Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s Estate has returned to district court despite being previously thrown out in 2022.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit revived the lawsuit on Thursday (local time), which alleges the 90s band are guilty of publishing child abuse material having used a photo of a naked baby swimming on the cover of their 1991 album, Nevermind.

The 4-month-old baby in the photo, Spencer Elden, is now a 32-year-old painter, who originally sued Nirvana’s Dave Grohl and bassist Krist Novoselic, Courtney Love, Cobain’s estate, photographer Kirk Weddle (who shot the photo), and multiple record labels over the cover in 2021.

The lawsuit was dismissed a year later by a Californian federal judge, who ruled Elden had waited too long to sue based on a 10-year statute of limitations.

In October, Elden’s lawyers argued each reproduction of the album represented a new harm, which a three-judge panel later agreed with, ruling “each republication” of an image “may constitute a new personal injury”.

As Nirvana had republished Nevermind and its cover in 2021 for the album’s 30-year anniversary, the lawsuit has returned to court.

“Now an adult, Elden argues that the continued use of this photo causes ongoing personal injuries,” US Circuit Judge Sandra S. Ikuta wrote in the decision.

“We hold that, because each republication of child pornography may constitute a new personal injury, Elden’s complaint alleging republication of the album cover within the 10 years preceding his action is not barred by the statute of limitations.”

In a statement shared with The New York Times, Bert H. Deixler, a lawyer for Nirvana, described the decision as a “procedural setback.”

“We will defend this meritless case with vigour and expect to prevail,” Deixler’s statement read.

Lawyers for Elden, who had Nevermind tattooed across his chest as a teenager, claimed in 2022 that Cobain “described his twisted vision for the Nevermind album cover as a manifestation of his emotional and sexual disturbances” in “several journal entries.”

“Cobain’s preoccupation with pornographic imagery started at a very early age. One of Cobain’s school classmates discovered him drawing pornography as a young child.”

Elden has recreated the Nevermind cover on multiple occasions over the years, as recently as 2016.

Nirvana’s lawyers previously argued Elden had financially benefitted from the cover by parodying it over the years, and have denied the accusation as the cover lives in the homes of millions of Americans.