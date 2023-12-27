The rapper Ye, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, issues an apology in Hebrew

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, apologised to the Jewish community in an Instagram post written in Hebrew. “I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions,” Ye wrote.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions,” Ye wrote.

“It was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” continued the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021.

The statement arrives less than two weeks after Ye went on an antisemitic rant in Las Vegas while promoting his upcoming album “Vultures,” due out Jan. 12. In the rant, he made insidious insinuations about Jewish influence and compared himself to Jesus Christ and Adolf Hitler.

“After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt,” the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement to news outlets on Tuesday.

“Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words, but this initial act of contrition is welcome.”

Ye has a history of offensive and antisemitic comments, including repeated praise of Hitler and the Nazis. He also once suggested slavery was a choice and called the coronavirus vaccine “the mark of the beast.”

In October 2022, he was criticised for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at his Paris Fashion Week show and tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” an apparent reference to the U.S. defence readiness condition scale, DEFCON.

Later that month, the Balenciaga fashion house cut ties with Ye and he lost the lucrative partnership with Adidas that helped catapult him to billionaire status over his remarks.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the German sportswear company said at the time. Adidas has sold hundreds of millions of euros in remaining Yeezy shoes, donating part of the profits to groups like the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change.

Recently, though, Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said on a podcast episode that he didn't think Ye “meant what he said, and I don't think he's a bad person.” Gulden later apologised, the Anti-Defamation League said.

He was also dropped by talent agency CAA, and his documentary with MRC Entertainment was scrapped. He was, locked out of his accounts on Instagram and what was then known as Twitter, though he has since returned to both platforms.

This isn't the first time the rapper has apologised for his antisemitic comments. He expressed some remorse for his “death con 3” tweet on a podcast in October 2022, characterising the initial tweet as a mistake and apologising to “the Jewish community.” He also went on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the confusion that I caused," he said on the show. But less than two months later, he told conspiracy theorist and host Alex Jones that he sees “good things about Hitler.”

Ye's latest apology ends with him saying he's committed to “learning from this experience” and plans on “making amends.” A representative for Ye did not immediately respond to the AP's request for further comment.