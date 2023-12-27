British singer Rita Ora enjoys Auckland nature stroll with husband Taika Waititi

Rita Ora and Taika at Bethells Beach on Boxing Day

British singer Rita Ora has shared a short video of her New Zealand holiday with her Kiwi film maker husband Taika Waititi on Boxing Day.

The popstar posted an Instagram reel of her enjoying a walk with Waititi at West Auckland’s Bethells Beach on Tuesday.

In the Instagram reel, Ora could be seen asking her husband what’s this place called.

Waititi replied, “Bethells Beach.”

“It’s amazing, and now we are going to go and get some oysters. Happy Boxing Day!”

Joe Maher/Getty Images Taika Waititi and Rita Ora started dating in March 2021 and went public with their romance in August the same year.

“The sand is so black and magnetic. I am loving it. It is raining on me, and I just feel I am one with nature...” Ora said in another reel.

Last week, Ora posted pictures of herself enjoying summer at Piwakawaka Point in an exclusive, luxury villa on a private peninsula on Lake Wānaka.

The pair were hanging out in Wellington back in August, – a local spotted them on Ghuznee St, crossing the road before eating lunch at Egmont Street Eatery.

ritaora/Instagram/Stuff Rita Ora posts photos of her stay at a luxury villa in Piwakawaka Point on Lake Wānaka.

In a June interview, the Marvel director confirmed he would be in New Zealand from August until the end of the year working on two television shows, Our Flag Means Death and Time Bandits.

The pirate comedy-adventure series Our Flag Means Death was recently renewed by HBO and shifted production from Los Angeles to New Zealand after the first season.

Ora and Waititi shared pictures of their intimate wedding in August, marking their one-year anniversary.

The couple started dating in March 2021 and went public with their romance in August the same year.