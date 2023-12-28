Russian celebrities forced to make public apologies after ‘almost naked’ party

Officials opened an investigation into the party organiser, Russian influencer Anastasia Ivleeva for suspected tax evasion of 130 million roubles.

Russian celebrities and socialites have been forced to make grovelling public apologies after their “almost naked” Christmas party fell foul of Vladimir Putin’s crackdown on decadence and gay rights.

The television stars and singers have lost lucrative film and concert appearance bookings since they were filmed partying in the run-up to Christmas in lingerie and drag.

Their party at a Moscow nightclub triggered outrage among conservatives and traditionalists, who have become increasingly influential in Putin’s Russia.

Officials have also now closed the party venue and opened an investigation into the party organiser Anastasia Ivleeva, a 32-year-old Instagram star, for suspected tax evasion of 130 million roubles (£1.1 million).

“They say that Russia knows how to forgive. If this is true, I would really like to ask you, the people, for a second chance,” Ms Ivleeva said in a teary video.

Putin has made promoting traditional Slavic family values and banning gay rights central to his presidency, and prosecutors are considering charging Ivleeva with “promoting homosexuality”.

She is also suspected of posting social media comments against the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. Public anger is focused on the decadence of the party, which countered the Kremlin’s insistence on buttoned-up austerity in Russia to support its war in Ukraine.

The party-goers had photographed themselves wearing mesh tops, lingerie and BDSM-style props.

‘Moscow elite’

One Russian celebrity rapper whose stage name is Vicio arrived wearing only a sock over his penis. He was subsequently jailed for 15 days on charges of petty hooliganism and fined 200,000 roubles (£1,700) for “gay propaganda”.

On one of his nightly talk shows on Russian TV, the Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov described the socialites who attended the party as “traitors” who party “while our guys on the frontline are dying”.

For ordinary Russians who have seen their living standards drop because of the war in Ukraine and thousands of men mobilised to the frontline, the socialites’ “almost naked” party was proof that the ‘Moscow elite’ have been sheltered from the worst impacts of the war.

A Telegram channel linked to Russia's FSB security forces, said that all celebrities photographed at the party were likely to face "big problems" after Russian president Vladimir Putin was told that the videos had upset Russian soldiers.

Many of the comments under Ivleeva’s video apology on the Telegram social messaging site called on her to head down to the occupied Donbas in Ukraine to entertain Russian soldiers.

Ekaterina Mizulina, the pro-war Kremlin pin-up of aspirational middle-class Russia, called for a boycott against celebrities who were at the party.

“Our soldiers at the front definitely aren’t fighting for this,” she said. “These raves are like firing a bullet into the foot of an entire policy implemented by the state.”

‘Satanic party’

Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya’s staunchly pro-war leader, suggested that people who attended the “satanic” party should be sent to the Russian special forces school in Chechnya to help train soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

“There is nothing wrong with helping to organise their training, in the dining room, in the laundry room, in the first aid post,” he said.

Celebrities photographed at the party included the pop singers Dima Bilan and Filip Kirkorov, and the journalist Ksenia Sobchak.

A video on Telegram showed Bilan, winner of the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest, explaining to Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, that despite going to the party, he fully supported Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“I understand perfectly well the resentment of our people, and especially our guys who are defending us on the frontlines,” Bilan later said.

But Baza, a Telegram channel linked to Russia’s FSB security forces, said that all celebrities photographed at the party were likely to face “big problems” after Putin was told that the videos had upset Russian soldiers.

“It is not known to Baza which soldiers were indignant but the video and photos eventually reached Vladimir Putin and the president didn’t like what he saw,” it said, quoting unnamed sources.

Since he invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Putin has reoriented Russia’s economy and society towards supporting his war. Police have raided nightclubs this year suspected of being soft on the war in Ukraine. Millions of Russians have fled abroad as restrictions have tightened and protests are banned.

Putin is facing a presidential election in March and although he will use the state machinery to easily win the election, he still wants to be supported by ordinary Russians.