Why Melania was missing from the Trump family's Christmas photo

When the Trump family's annual Christmas photo was shared this week, many noticed ﻿Melania Trump was absent.

Now, a source close to the family has revealed to Page Six that she was instead taking care of her mum.

The source shared that Amalija Knavs, the former US first lady's mum, has been ill in hospital and that Melania was by her bedside rather than at the family Christmas party where the image was taken.

"Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family," a source close to Melania Trump told Fox News Digital.

"It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother."

The picture, taken at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida, was shared to Instagram stories by Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Seen in the image is Trump Jr.,Donald Trump, Guilfoyle, Barron Trump, Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos, Ivanka Trump, husband Jared Kushner and their kids.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Melania's public appearances would be increasing as she supports her husband's attempts to be re-elected as president.

"Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he's reached an agreement with Melania to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024," a source told Page Six.

"Melania realises it's her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history … She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around," the source added.

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.