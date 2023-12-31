American Idol judge Paula Abdul sues producer over sexual assault claims

Former American Idol judge and singer Paula Abdul claims television producer Nigel Lythgoe, one of the creators of American Idol, sexually assaulted her twice.

Paula Abdul has claimed that she was twice sexually assaulted by television producer Nigel Lythgoe, in a lawsuit filed in the United States.

The star alleged that the first assault took place in a lift in the early 2000s during a season of American Idol.

“Lythgoe shoved Abdul against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and breasts, and began shoving his tongue down her throat,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ, which claim that Abdul was able to flee to her hotel room.

The second alleged assault took place in 2015 when Lythgoe invited Abdul to his Los Angeles home while they worked together on So You Think You Can Dance, according to court documents seen by TMZ.

“Toward the end of the evening, Lythgoe forced himself on top of Abdul while she was seated on his couch and attempted to kiss her while proclaiming that the two would make an excellent ‘power couple’,” the lawsuit alleged.

“Abdul pushed Lythgoe off of her, explaining that she was not interested in his advances and immediately left.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images The lawsuit alleged that Nigel Lythgoe taunted Abdul, saying that “the statute of limitations had run” and she had no legal recourse.

The lawsuit also claimed that the British producer’s alleged behaviour was common knowledge, and that Abdul witnessed him sexually assaulting one of her assistants in 2015.

Lythgoe became a household name in Britain in 2000 as a judge on ITV’s Popstars, before developing Pop Idol.

He then moved to the US to launch American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance. He was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2015, and in 2021 received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Lythgoe clearly knew that his assaults of Abdul were not just wrong but that he held the power to keep her silent,” it claimed.

However, she filed the suit on Friday under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, which in January created a one-year window to file sexual abuse complaints that would otherwise be outside the statute of limitations.

Abdul lodged her complaint with the LA Superior Court three days before the Dec 31 deadline.

‘Fear of speaking out’

The lawsuit claimed: “For years, Abdul has remained silent about the sexual assaults and harassment she experienced on account of Lythgoe due to fear of speaking out against one of the most well-known producers of television competition shows, who could easily break her career as a television personality, and of being ostracised and blackballed by an industry that had a pattern of protecting powerful men and silencing survivors of sexual assault and harassment.”

Abdul also alleged that she was subject to “constant taunts, bullying, humiliation and harassment” while working on American Idol, where she was a judge from 2002-09.

The former pop star and choreographer was a judge on So You Think You Can Dance from 2015-17. According to the lawsuit, she signed non-disclosure agreements for both shows.

Abdul is seeking unspecified damages. Lythgoe has not responded to requests for comment.