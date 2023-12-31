Obama's 2023 bangers include Beyoncé, Burna Boy and Blondshell

Former US President Barack Obama has also been photographed wearing clothing from Untouched World

Former president Barack Obama has released the songs that have dominated his music palate - reflective of many of our own listening trends - of this past year.

This year's 28 selections highlight artists who have climbed the charts, received Grammy nominations or driven their respective genres to the forefront of mainstream success.

Here are a few takeaways from this year's list.

1. Music that dominated charts and stacked award nods

Many of the artists on this year's playlist have achieved global success, including Colombian reggaeton and trap singer Karol G.

Evan Agostini/AP Karol G’s song TQG featuring Shakira was at the top of the former president’s playlist.

The first mention on Obama's playlist was her song featuring Shakira, "TQG," from her fourth studio album, "Mañana Será Bonito," one of Spotify's top streamed albums of the year, according to data from the annual Wrapped playlist.

American singer-songwriter Mitski's commercial breakthrough and piano ballad "My Love Mine All Mine" also appears. It's her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at 26 as a single from her 2023 album, "The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.

" Afrobeats artists Davido and Burna Boy - who have helped bring the genre to the forefront of global listenership in recent years and have been nominated for Grammys this year - are also featured.

Other songs released this year, including Victoria Monét's R&B track "On My Mama," received nominations for the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards nominations.

Supplied American singer-songwriter Mitski made Obama’s playlist.

Mexican singer Peso Pluma's hit "Ella Baila Sola," a collaboration with Eslabon Armado, was one of the top streamed songs, per Spotify data. The hip-hop artist carves a style from regional Mexican music that includes a trap-infused approach to traditional corridos - narrative tales of heroism that are popular in Mexico.

Rapper 6lack posted the list to his Instagram story.

"I'm tryna picture it & i can't lol," he posted under the screenshot that highlighted his song "Since I Have a Lover." "But thanks 44."

2. Repeat appearances

The 44th President of the United States is no stranger to sharing the tunes, books and movies that have captivated his attention throughout the years. He has featured artists from pop, country, folk, rock and more across summer and year-end playlists.

Scott Garfitt/AP Kendrick Lamar is a favourite of Obama’s.

This year, he gave a few slots to musicians he's featured before, such as Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Mitski.

"America Has a Problem" originally appeared on Beyoncé's seventh studio album, 2022's "Renaissance," and a 2023 remix featuring rapper Lamar made it on to this year's list after a banner year for Queen Bey. The 2023 version doesn't contain overt political references, instead interspersing references to technology, drugs and seduction.

Obama's 2022 list included Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" from "Renaissance" and Lamar's "The Heart Part 5" from his album "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."

Buda Mendes/Getty Images Beyoncé made the list.

Mitski's "The Only Heartbreaker," released in November 2021 and featured on her "Laurel Hell" album the following year, was on Obama's 2021 set, preceding this year's entry: "My Love Mine All Mine."

3. Emerging genres and artists

Emerging and lesser-known musicians made their first entries on Obama's playlist, such as singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza. "Younger & Dumber," the first single from her second studio album, "All of This Will End," made this year's list.

The artist shared her elation on her Instagram: "I can't even believe this."

Blondshell, whose alternative rock track "Joiner" made the list, was more succinct in her excitement, posting a three-letter response to Instagram: "Bye."

Evan Agostini/AP ‘Road to freedom’, by Lenny Kravitz made the cut.

Obama also featured several artists in Afrobeats, an umbrella term that encapsulates popular music and styles from West Africa and the larger diaspora that infuses Afro-pop, Caribbean soca and American hip-hop. The inclusion acknowledges the genre's rising success since the late 2010s.

Nigerian-born singer Davido made an appearance with "Unavailable," which features South African producer Musa Keys. The song reached No. 3 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart and was nominated for a Grammy in the Best African Music Performance category. Also on this year's mix from the genre, which received more than 13 billion Spotify streams last year, are Burna Boy, Tems, Sake and Olamide.

4. Notable omissions

Some mainstream megastars weren't included on this year's list, including Taylor Swift and South Korean singer Jungkook.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Taylor Swift’s music failed to sway the former president.

Swift, who has been recognised as this year's top artist by Billboard, Spotify and Genius, had a record year with the Eras Tour, the highest-grossing tour of all time, which was a phenomenon in arenas and movie theaters.

Jungkook's first solo album, "Golden," released in November during a hiatus from the K-pop boy band BTS, debuted at No. 1.

5. The list

"TQG" by Karol G & Shakira

"I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

"Sprinter" by Dave & Central Cee

"Since I Have a Lover" by 6LACK

"Cobra" by Megan Thee Stallion

"Joiner" by Blondshell

"Midnight Gospel" by Alé Araya ft. Joseph Chilliams

"America Has a Problem" by Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar

"Water" by Tyla

"The Returner" by Allison Russell

"Unavailable" by Davido ft. Musa Keys

"My Love Mine All Mine" by Mitski

"Sittin' On Top Of The World" by Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage

"Vampire Empire" by Big Thief

"Younger & Dumber" by Indigo De Souza

"Toxic Trait" by Stormzy ft. Fredo

"Where You Are" by John Summit & Hayla

"La Bebe (Remix)" by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma

"On My Mama" by Victoria Monét

"Cast Iron Skillet" by Jason Isbell & 400 Unit

"WY@" by Brent Faiyaz

"Amapiano" by Asake & Olamide

"Lose Control" by Teddy Swims

"Me & U" by Tems

"Drink the River" by Gabe Lee

"Crazy Love" by Rita Wilson & Keith Urban

"Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz

"It Never Went Away" by Jon Batiste

So, would you trust Obama with the aux?