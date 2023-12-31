Martha Stewart, 82, wows fans with sultry mirror selfie

Martha Stewart, 82, shared an early-morning mirror selfie to her Instagram, posing in a silver nightgown and robe.

She accompanied her thirst trap with a caption about her outfit.

"After an eight-hour plane trip from westchester to palm beach- horrible by the way - we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe)," she captioned the post.

"I didn't look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed- it must be the $$$$$outfit!!"﻿

One commenter wrote: "Thirst Trap Martha is my favourite Martha﻿!"

This isn't the first time the lifestyle guru has shared a risque selfie.

In July 2020, she uploaded a photo from the pool which went viral.

Stewart told Ellen Degeneres that she'd had "so many proposals and so many propositions" in the weeks after﻿.

In January of this year, she made history as the oldest model to ever grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.