Hotel heiress Paris Hilton was born into a life of wealth and fortune – and, naturally, she's had a profile since birth thanks to her family name and their influence.

The great-granddaughter of late Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, Paris, now 42, first burst onto the scene ﻿as a socialite in New York City, where she was born.

The New Yorker once wrote about Hilton and her sister Nicky: "At sixteen and eighteen, Nicky and Paris Hilton are the littlest socialites in town... Without even a smile, they can breeze past the velvet ropes at Moomba or get a seat at Le Bilboquet."

Hilton went on to launch a modelling career at age 19, soon signing with Donald Trump's agency, before going on to have her own TV show, The Simple Life, with good friend Nicole Richie, to releasing books, music, and even having her own highly-successful perfume range.

She is said to be worth a cool $US300million (approx. $457 million).

Throughout the years, her personal life has made international headlines﻿ thanks to a string of high-profile relationships - and even a sex tape - but now the mother-of-two has found love and happiness with husband Carter Reum, 42.

So, what happened to the socialite, singer and model and where is she now? Let's find out.

What is Paris best known for?

Despite her famous last name, Hilton is best known for being a socialite, often being the subject of tabloid fodder in the 2000s.

Paris became the 'It girl' of a generation. She was regularly seen on the party scene and even partied with stars including Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan.

Before the Kardashians became famous upon the launch of their show in 2007, Kim Kardashian worked for her former childhood friend Hilton ﻿as she had a closet organising business.

However, they are believed to have had a falling out as Paris once compared Kardashian's derriere to ﻿"cottage cheese".

However, Kardashian was at ﻿Hilton's wedding to Carter Reum in November 2021, which proved the pair had made amends.

Paris, who was often photographed clutching her pet chihuahuas over the years, said she "invented getting paid to party".

In a recent interview with Whimn, she said: "﻿In Las Vegas, I got paid a million dollars to host my first ever New Year's Eve party, just to do a countdown, and made it into a huge lucrative business before any celebrity was even thinking that way."

"Because I want everyone to be successful, and I love being an inspiration and a role model for others, the fact that I paved the way for people to start doing that, is an amazing thing.

"Like, who wouldn't want to get paid to party?"

Who are the Hiltons and how much are they worth?

Hilton was born in February 1981 to Richard Hilton and wife Kathy Hilton and is the eldest of their four children.

The Hilton family, although based in America, have Norwegian descent.

Paris' great-grandfather Conrad Hilton started the Hilton hotel dynasty, his wife was famed actress Zsa Zsa Gabor.

Conrad Hilton Jr. married Elizabeth Taylor.

According to Reuters, Paris' grandfather Barron Hilton planned to donate 97 per cent of his $US2.3 billion wealth ($3.4billion) to charity upon his death. He died in 2019. The money would 'benefit' the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

The Hilton family's net worth is said to be in the billions, but there is conflicting reports on the exact figure.﻿

Paris' sister Nicky Hilton﻿, 40, married into the Rothschild family, marrying banker and heir James Rothschild.

What movies and TV shows has Paris Hilton appeared in?

Hilton signed a modelling contract at just 19 with Donald Trump's agency. ﻿In 1992 she appeared in the film Wishman, made a brief appearance in Zoolander in 2001 and even made an appearance in The O.C.

One of her big roles was as Paige in 2005's House of Wax alongside the likes of Chad Michael Murray an Elisha Cuthbert.

However, Hilton really won fans over with The Simple Life, co-starring bestie or "BFF" Nicole Richie, that ran from 2003 - 2007.﻿

The show saw the two IT-girls leave their wealth behind for a simple life - which was a hit in the ratings.﻿

In 2021, Hilton launched Cooking With Paris, and now has her own show called Paris in Love which focuses on her marriage and wedded life.﻿

Are Paris and Nicole friends? ﻿

The pair are still close friends, with Richie attending Hilton's nuptials in 2021.﻿ However, in 2005, Hilton said the pair were no longer friends.

"It's no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends," she told People

"Nicole knows what she did, and that's all I'm ever going to say about it."

It was alleged Richie threw a party and showed Hilton's sex tape at the bash, which her reps have denied. ﻿

Richie previously told Watch What Happens Live in 2014, hinting that they made up, "Paris is somebody that's been in my life since day one."

"I haven't spoken to her in a while technically, but if you really want to get into it, my view of a friendship is somebody that you don't necessarily have to talk to every day, somebody that you can call when you need them and they're just going to be there."﻿

Has Paris Hilton released any songs? And what about her memoir?

Paris successfully launched a singing career in the early 2000s and released the song Stars are Blind in 2006. It made the top 10 in Australia.

Lyrics included: "Even though the gods are crazy, even though the stars are blind, if you show me real love, baby, I'll show you mine."

She released her memoir called Paris: The Memoir earlier this year.

Hilton's memoir hashes out some of the star's most painful memories, including an incident where she was drugged and raped at age 15 and her decision to have an abortion in her 20s.

In her memoir, Hilton also speaks in detail about the infamous sex tape she filmed with ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon, which catapulted her into stardom, and tracked the evolution of her fame.

Who has Paris Hilton dated and who is she married to now?

In November 2021, ﻿Paris married husband Carter Reum on grandfather's $82 million estate in Bel-Air in a three-day extravaganza.

"My forever begins today... ✨💍 11/11 💝#JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum," the newlywed captioned a photo of herself in her wedding dress.

PARIS HILTON/INSTAGRAM Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum outside the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, their final honeymoon destination.

"I wanted fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale wedding," Hilton said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

According to People, ﻿the couple knew each other for years, since their '20s, but only made things romantic in 2019.

She also told the publication after their wedding: "I feel like Carter and I are puzzle pieces getting connected. I never thought I'd meet a man like him, who loves me for Paris and not Paris Hilton."﻿

Before she started dating Carter, she enjoyed romances with the likes of Benji Madden, Nick Carter, Greek shipping heir Stavros Niarchos﻿, Deryck Whibley.

Does Paris Hilton have any children?

Hilton has two children, a son named Phoenix, who she welcomed via surrogate in January 2023, and a daughter named London.﻿

Just four weeks ago, ﻿Hilton announced the news of her second child.

The heiress and entrepreneur shared a photo on Instagram of a pink baby's outfit emblazoned with 'London', accompanied by a pair of heart-shaped sunnies and a toy.

"Thankful for my baby girl," she wrote.

Hilton also shared a TikTok video of her young relatives at Thanksgiving, asking them, "You guys excited for your new cousin?"

"You have two babies?"﻿ one asks, to which she replies, "I have two babies."

Hilton had previously shared her hopes of having a baby girl named London.

"The girl is gonna be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum. Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favourite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together," she said on The Ellen Show last year.

In late 2023, she was forced to defend Phoenix against trolling, with social media commenters remarking on the size of his head.

"There are some sick people in this world," she commented on the video.

"️My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."

