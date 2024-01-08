Halle Bailey announces birth of first child

Actress and singer Halle Bailey has given birth to her first child, a baby boy named Halo Granberry.

The Little Mermaid star shared the news with an Instagram post on Sunday, announcing that her son with rapper DDG had arrived in 2023.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote.

“Welcome to the world my halo ... The world is desperate to know you.”

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., first announced the couple were expecting with an photo of an ultrasound posted on the first of April, however many fans took the news as an April Fool’s Day prank.

Granberry also shared an Instagram post announcing the arrival of his son, writing: “My biggest blessing by far ... son son ... never been so in love ... baby halo.”

Bailey’s pregnancy had been speculated by fans for months, after paparazzi photos appeared of the star wearing loosely-fitting clothing and sporting a bump.

In November, Bailey responded to a SnapChat post made by a fan commenting on the star’s “pregnancy nose”.

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay,” she responded.

“You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose,” she continued. “What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

A month later, rumours swirled again after Bailey took to the red carpet for the premier of The Colour Purple wearing an oversized ruffled gown fans believe was used to hide her bump.