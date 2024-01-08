Kiwi actor Rose McIver reveals pregnancy at Golden Globes

Rose McIver has revealed she is pregnant while walking the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards.

The New Zealand actor stopped for pictures while showing off her baby bump.

The 35-year-old is one of the presenters at the awards which are taking place in Los Angeles on Monday.

McIver is married to George Byrne.

They have been together for six years.

McIver plays Samantha Arondekar in the CBS hit series Ghosts which will return for a third season in 2024.