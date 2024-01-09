Jonathan Majors says he was 'shocked' by jury's decision in first interview

Jonathan Majors, star of Creed III and multiple Marvel projects, denied physically abusing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in his first interview since he was convicted of assault and harassment in December.

"I was absolutely shocked and afraid," Majors told ABC News anchor Linsey Davis in the interview, parts of which aired on Good Morning America on Monday morning.

"I'm standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, 'How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution's evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?'"

"This has been very, very, very hard and very difficult and confusing in many ways," he said.

Seth Wenig/AP Majors was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend as the two struggled over a phone in the back seat of a chauffeured car.

Majors's comments come less than a month after he was found guilty on one harassment violation and one misdemeanor assault charge that stemmed from an argument he had with Jabbari. The jury found Majors not guilty of a second misdemeanor assault charge and an additional aggravated harassment charge. The actor faces up to a year in jail for the attack, with up to three years of probation. His sentencing is scheduled for February 6.

In his interview with ABC, Majors denied responsibility for the injuries Jabbari suffered. He also questioned the jury's decision and wondered whether things might have been different if he had chosen to leave his relationship with Jabbari sooner.

"I was reckless with her heart, not with her body," Majors said.

"I should have been brave. I should have said, 'No, this isn't working.' And I should have walked away, and I didn't," he said, adding later, "If I leave the relationship, none of this is happening."

The actor was arrested in March 2023 after a dispute with Jabbari. According to prosecutors, Jabbari attempted to take Majors's phone from him when she noticed a flirty text from someone else. During their fight over the phone, Majors fractured his then-girlfriend's finger and tried to shove her back in the car once she attempted to follow him out of it, according to the prosecution. Defense attorneys for Majors said the actor was the victim in the incident, arguing that Jabbari attacked Majors after she noticed the text message.

Video evidence from that night showed Jabbari and Majors arguing outside a black SUV before Majors picks up Jabbari and forces her back into the car. The videos then show Majors running down the street with Jabbari chasing after him.

Bebeto Matthews/AP Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good, right, hold hands as he returns to the courtroom, during jury deliberation in his sexual assault case.

"If you watch those videos and you reverse that, and you saw a Black man chasing a young White girl down the street, screaming, crying - that man is going to be shot and killed in the streets in New York City," Majors said in the interview Monday.

Majors said he wasn't sure where Jabbari's injuries came from. "I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it," he said.

"[I] never hit a woman. My hands have never struck a woman, ever," he said.

In response to the interview, Jabbari's lawyer Brittany Henderson said in a statement that Majors isn't taking responsibility for his actions.

"His denigration of our jury system is not dissimilar from the above-the-law attitude that he has maintained throughout this legal process... The timing of these new statements demonstrates a clear lack of remorse for the actions for which he was found guilty and should make the sentencing decisions fairly easy for the court."

The allegations and trial stalled what was a budding career for Majors, who was poised to play the Marvel supervillain Kang the Conqueror in upcoming Avengers films. But Marvel Studios announced after his conviction that it would not proceed with Majors in any future projects. Disney, the parent company of ABC News, also shelved Majors's upcoming film Magazine Dreams amid the court case.

Majors told ABC he intends to appeal the jury's decision and hopes he can return to Hollywood.

"I pray I do," Majors said of a return to acting. "But it's God's plan and God's timing."