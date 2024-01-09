Lisa Bonet officially files for divorce from Jason Momoa

Actor Jason Momoa speaks to the Edge's Monika Barton at the NZ premiere of Fast X at Sylvia Park in Auckland.

Lisa Bonet has officially filed for divorce from Jason Momoa, two years after the couple first announced their split.

According to legal documents obtained by People Magazine, Bonet listed the couple’s date of separation as October 7, 2020 – two years before their breakup statement – and cited irreconcilable differences.

The pair, who wed in 2017 after first connecting in 2005, share two children: Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15.

People claims the filing asks for joint child custody and no spousal support for either side.

In January 2022, Bonet and Momoa released a joint statement announcing their split.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the statement read.

“And so ... we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

In August 2023, Momoa told Capsule he was “going to live [in New Zealand] the rest of my life” after spending months on and off in Aotearoa, and had recently brought his kids to the country.