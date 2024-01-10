The Feelers frontman James Reid facing charges after Boxing Day incident

Kiwi musician James Reid - frontman of The Feelers - is facing charges after allegedly failing to stop for police and refusing a blood test in December.

Court documents obtained by Stuff allege 49-year-old musician, James Charles Gallienne Reid of Christchurch, failed to stop for police on December 26, 2023.

He is also alleged to have failed or refused to undergo an evidential breath test, and refused an officer’s requirement to permit a medical officer to take a blood specimen.

The Feelers, who consist of Reid on vocals and guitar, Hamish Gee on drums, Andy Lynch on guitar and Clint Harris on bass, kicked off a 17-date Reimagined Greatest Hits tour in Napier on December 30.

The nationwide tour followed the greatest hits album release in 2023, and is due to finish on February 2 at The Factory in Hamilton.

When asked whether the charges would affect the band’s tour, booking agent James Southgate told Stuff, “The Feelers tour is continuing and there is huge anticipation for the forthcoming gigs ... there is a great vibe for the remaining shows throughout New Zealand.”

He declined to comment on the charges, and told Stuff, ”I have nothing to do with that and unsure of any real details, so no comment”.

Stuff has approached Reid for comment.

The award-winning group released their debut album Supersystem in 1998 and are known for the hits Venus, Larger than Life and As Good as it Gets.

They released their fifth album, Hope Nature Forgives in 2011.

Reid is facing a maximum fine of $10,000 for failing to stop, and refusing a blood specimen has a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment and a $6000 fine.